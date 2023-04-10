Released on April 5, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a box-office hit, bringing major characters from the Mario franchise to the big screen for the first time in decades. Watching Mario (Chris Pratt) save his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) and fight Bowser (Jack Black) alongside Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) has been a dream come true for many video game fans, but just as exciting is the appearance of several minor Mario villains.

Over the decades, gamers across the world have played as Mario and jumped on Goombas and dodged past zooming Koopa shells, but now many of those beloved villains have made it to the big screen. From the nameless foot soldiers of Bowser's army to early-era characters that have been lost to the games for decades, this film has countless iconic characters.

The following article contains minor spoilers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

15 Koopa Troopa

One of the most common enemies in the Mario games, Koopas make several appearances serving their leader, including several attempts to thwart Mario and Peach. Their numbers are high, and they can pursue Mario through the air or on the road. A larger version of Koopas, Hammer Bros., can also be seen, as well as a species of Koopa known as Buzzy Beetles.

Koopa Troopas first appeared in the first Super Mario Bros. video game, so it's fitting that they appear in the movie that shares a name. It is not their first appearance in a Mario movie, however. A reimagined version of them appeared in the 1993 Super Mario Bros. film.

14 Dry Bones

After being split up from Mario after the two travel through the Warp Pipe, Luigi lands in the Dark Lands near Bowser's Castle. Moments later, Luigi is running through the Dark Lands with a horde of Dry Bones close behind. Later in the film, after asking a question and angering Bowser, a Koopa is vaporized into bones, thus becoming a Dry Bones.

Dry Bones have been a staple of the Mario franchise since 1988's Super Mario Bros. 3. They are one of the many minions of Bowser, but their ability to reassemble themselves after being defeated makes them a nuisance for gamers everywhere.

13 Goombas

One of the most iconic creatures in the Mario franchise, Goombas are one of the many foot soldiers in Bowser's army. They can be seen several times in the film, but one of the more interesting times is when some are shown as captives along with Bowser's rivals, the penguins.

Goombas first appeared in the video game Super Mario Bros. as enemies that attack Mario by walking into him. Their staple color and iconic grumpy face make them a staple for Mario fans everywhere.

12 Piranha Plant

Appearing as part of Bowser's army, these carnivorous plants sport sharp teeth and resemble Venus flytraps. Metallic Piranha Plants can be seen when Princess Peach takes Mario through the training course.

Piranha Plants are common in the Mario franchise, having first appeared in Super Mario Bros. and have continued to appear in later games. They are known for their red or green head and sharp teeth.

11 Maw-Ray

After falling off the Rainbow Road, Mario and Donkey Kong are swallowed by a large aquatic creature known as a Maw-Ray. The two use the rocket of Donkey Kong's cart to escape from its clutches.

Originally known as Unagi in Super Mario 64, Maw-Ray has a long history in the Mario franchise dating back to the Nintendo 64 game. Much of their history is similar to their appearance in the film, as they can often be seen in underwater maps in the Mario Kart games.

10 Bob-ombs

Bob-ombs can be seen serving in Bowser's army as he pursues world domination. One can be spotted early in the film when two Koopas wind the fuse on their back in preparation for their battle with the Penguin army.

Bob-ombs are sentient mechanical bombs that first appeared in Doki Doki Panic and the international release known as Super Mario Bros. 2. Since then, they have made frequent appearances in the Mario franchise, including Yoshi, Paper Mario, and Mario Kart, where they appear as throwable items.

9 King Bob-omb

King Bob-omb, the first boss of Super Mario 64, makes a brief appearance towards the end of the film during Bowser and Peach's wedding. He falls asleep early into the wedding, only waking up after Peach throws a burning spear at him and lights his fuse.

King Bob-omb has appeared in Mario games since 1996 but has typically been an early-stage boss or a non-playable character. While his role in the film is small, his presence makes a huge impact, no pun intended.

8 Biddybuds

Biddybuds appear briefly in the film, as three begin marching towards Mario after he first meets Toad. The Biddybuds are brightly colored, with one green, one red, and one yellow creature marching in a line.

Biddybuds are a newer addition to the Mario franchise, having first appeared in Super Mario 3D Land. They appear in a variety of colors, but with their dots and shape, they look similar to ladybugs. They are similar to Goombas, but they do not chase after the player.

7 Bramball

When Mario first arrives in the Mushroom Kingdom, he encounters a Bramball, a large creature with two long vine-like legs and a round face. When encountered by it, Mario sheepishly greets it.

First appearing in 2009 in the video game, New Super Mario Bros. Wii, these enemies have made a handful of appearances in a short time. They are a common enemy of the Bramball Woods, the forest that shares their namesake.

6 Swoops

After landing in the Dark Lands, Luigi picks up a flashlight and is scared by the bat-like creatures known as Swoops. They can also be seen flying when Bowser's army is preparing for battle.

Swoops are common enemies in the Mario franchise, having first appeared in 1990s Super Mario World. In the games, they hang on the ceiling waiting for the play to come near. When they do, the Swoops drop down and fly toward the character.

5 King Boo

A guest at Bowser and Peach's wedding, King Boo can be seen sitting behind King Bob-omb. King Boo's appearance is minor, and he doesn't play a role in the film's climax, but audiences took notice.

First appearing in Luigi's Mansion in 2001, King Boo is the arch-nemesis to Mario's brother, Luigi. He has appeared in later installments of the franchise and in several Mario Party games. King Boo is a prominent character in the Mario universe but has a minor role in the film.

4 Cheep Cheep

In the film, while Mario, Peach, and Toad walk over a bridge, a Cheep Cheep jumps out of the water and latches onto Mario's face. With the help of Peach, they're able to get the fish off of his face, but it then jumps onto Toad.

Cheep Cheeps first appeared in the Super Mario Bros. video game, where they appeared in the underwater levels. They are common enemies in the franchise and are most often found dwelling in the water, though, in some games, they do jump out of the water to attack Mario.

3 Shy Guys and Snifit

Shy Guys are Snifits can be seen as members of Bowser's Army. After getting lost in the dark woods, Luigi is captured by a group of Shy Guys who bring him to their leader, Bowser.

Shy Guys and Snifits are very common in the Mario franchise. Often being a part of Bowser's troops, the Shy Guys also moonlight as the people that run the minigames in Mario Party. Snifits are less common, however, but in the games have always looked similar to Shy Guys, but with a black mask that shoots projectiles.

2 Bullet Bill

When driving back to the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario, Peach Toad, and the Kongs are ambushed by Koopas, who fire Bullet Bills out of canons, attacking the heroes.

Bullet Bills are bullet-like projectiles that first appeared in 1985 in Super Mario Bros. for the Nintendo Entertainment System. They differ between game appearances as sometimes they can hone in on their prey. Bullet Bill may be best known as a usable item from the Mario Kart franchise.

1 Spike

The former boss to both Mario and Luigi, Spike makes his presence known by heckling the two brothers. Having left the employment of Spike to start a struggling plumbing business, Spike is one of the biggest obstacles the two brothers have to deal with while in Brooklyn.

Making his first appearance in an antagonistic capacity in the 1985 video game Wrecking Crew, Spike is a character that has only made a few appearances in Mario video games, with the majority of them being releases of his previous games or as costumes for Mario.

