During 2022’s Game Awards, we saw the first clip for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which focused on Keegan-Michael Key's voice work as every Toad in the Mushroom Kingdom. During the event, Illumination also released a new trailer for the movie with new footage, revealing how Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day) becomes Bowser’s (voiced by Jack Black) hostage.

What’s the FIrst Clip For ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Reveals?

In the clip, a Toad guides Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) through the streets of the Mushroom Kingdom, taking him to Princes Peach’s (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy) castle. In the clip, we see many more references to Super Mario games, including floating blocks and moving platforms that serve as means of transportation. There are also transparent pipes connecting different parts of the kingdom, which the Toads use to move around.

The clip also shows a group of Toads working on getting coins by punching yellow blocks. And when Toads get out of green warp pipes, we hear the same sound effect from the games. Finally, there’s an antique store selling a pixelate hammer from 1981’s Donkey Kong, the first game to feature the mustachioed plumber.

Luigi and Mario Get Separated in the New Trailer

The short Game Awards trailer shows Luigi and Mario being sucked by a warp pipe while investigating the sewers of their native city. After getting inside the warp pipes, the two are separated, with Mario going to the Mushroom Kingdom while Luigi is taken to the fiery wastelands of Bowser’s Kingdom. That accident seems to put the story into motion, as Mario will train to become a hero in order to rescue his brother. The new trailer also shows a new training montage in which Mario jumps over Bullet Bills to punch a massive cardboard image of Bowser.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a script by Matt Fogel. The star-studded voice cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie also includes Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. Mario’s original voice actor, Charles Martinet, also makes cameo appearances throughout the film.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes out of a warp pipe and into theaters on April 7, 2023. Check out the new clip and trailer below.