While there have been a ton of great new releases in May like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X, the film families are still flocking to see is The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The Universal and Illumination hit animated adventure, based on the classic Nintendo game franchise of the same name, won’t stop making money. It may be in its eighth weekend of release and now available on all major VOD platforms, but Super Mario has made an extremely impressive $6.27 million this weekend and, if you count Memorial Day, the film has made $8.33 million over the course of the four-day holiday weekend. Playing in 3148 theaters, that was good enough for 4th place. This also means that Mario has passed $560 million at the domestic box office with an estimated total of $560.94 million.

Super Mario’s Making History

In the course of its ongoing theatrical run, Super Mario seemed to be breaking a new box office record every other day. Besides quickly joining the coveted billion-dollar club, currently nearing $1.3 billion worldwide with $1.276 billion, this video game adaptation is now the third highest-grossing animated film of all time. It recently passed Incredibles 2 which was no easy feat. The film also became Illumination’s highest-grossing release. Again, that's very impressive given this is the same studio that brought families the ultra-successful Minions franchise.

Why is Super Mario Such a Success?

While many people will chalk up the success of Super Mario to it being one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the fact of the matter is this was one of the most faithful and enjoyable adaptations to come along in quite some time. From the pitch-perfect musical score to the endless sea of Mario references from across the series to the breathtaking animation, this colorful rescue mission to save Mario’s brother Luigi from the dreadful clutches of Bowser captured the hearts of people of all ages.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Ending Explained: So Many Galaxies to Explore

This is a rare film that breaks through multiple generations. Because of that, audiences young and old want to see it again and again. Yes, the story is the definition of bare dry bones, but so is the game it was based on. However, like the games, the sense of joy and wonder this grand adventure gives you can't be matched. Whether you started with the NES, Gamecube, or Switch, this film made people around the globe feel like they were kids again playing their first Nintendo console. That feeling shouldn’t be overlooked.

Where Can You Watch Super Mario?

While The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s theatrical run is almost over, and you have the option to now watch the film at home, this is a pop culture event that needs to be seen in theaters. The box office continues to reflect that. You can triple-jump your way to theaters to see Super Mario one last time and while we all anxiously wait for a sequel announcement, you can watch Collider’s interview with stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day down below.