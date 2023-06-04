Universal and Illumination are continuing to dominate the box office with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with the film still generating massive theatrical buzz two months after its release. The feature has now brought in a global box office total of $1.3 billion, and sits behind only Disney's Frozen II as the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

As The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues its popularity around the world, the film has generated a staggering international total of $733.9 million from its 81 overseas markets. The film brought in another $8.4 million internationally this weekend. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is not only doing well beyond the shores, though, as the film continued to pad its domestic box office numbers as well. The project raked in another $3.35 million in the United States this weekend, bringing its domestic total to $566.2 million and a worldwide weekend total of $11.7 million – an impressive three-day sum for a film that has been out for more than eight weeks and is also available on VOD.

The film's best international market this weekend, unsurprisingly, was Japan, the home country of the original Mario video game. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has consistently performed well in the country, and added another $4.2 million this weekend for a cumulative total of $80.5 million. This has it placing above all other comparative films in the Japanese market, including Frozen II at the same point. The U.K. and Ireland boosted its totals to $65.8 million, while Germany and Spain reaching totals of $53.6 million and $28.3 million, respectively.

Image via Universal Pictures

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Continues to Make History

It has been a solid few months for Universal. Their recently released Fast X has generated more than $600 million globally, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie doesn't appear to be slowing down either. While it still trails Frozen II as the top animated film ever, it recently passed the first Frozen feature to cement its spot as the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time. However, Frozen II generated a colossal $1.45 billion at the global box office, and with The Super Mario Bros. Movie at only $1.3 billion, Frozen II's title as the top film is likely safe.

These numbers are still nothing to scoff at, though, and not at all surprising given the extensive marketing push from Universal and Illumination. The latter is already known for producing some of the biggest animated hits at the box office, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie also benefited from sky-high anticipation from Mario fans as well as a stellar voice cast. The film, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. The film also had plenty of source material to pull from, as it was produced through Nintendo by the creator of the Mario video games, Shigeru Miyamoto, along with Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now playing in theaters.