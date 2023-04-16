Talk about a super smash, brother. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has continued to dominate the weekend box office in its second week, continuing to charm audiences and break records. The Illumination Studios and Nintendo collaboration is once again the number-one movie in the world and currently has an estimated global cumulative box office through Sunday of $678 million, a truly remarkable feat for the humble Italian plumber.

In addition to its worldwide success, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has proven to be a hit domestically as well, hitting the number one spot for this weekend's domestic box office, bringing in an estimated three-day box office of $87.0 million. This brings the film's domestic box office to date to a whopping $347.82 million. The film was also the number one film internationally, with an estimated weekend box office of $94 million, and bringing its international box office to an impressive $330 million. The continued success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has made it the biggest film of 2023 at the global and domestic box office, putting it ahead of the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's outstanding box office success is only a part of Illumination Studio's continued box office success. The studio's Minions: Rise of Gru smashed the summer box office last year. And Illumination Studio's success fits well into the portfolio of their parent company, Universal, which has seen outstanding success in their animated projects, from Illumination's Minions: Rise of Gru and The Super Mario Bros. Movie to DreamWorks Animation's smash hit Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which proved to be surprisingly potent at the usually bleak post-holiday box office.

The Super Mario Bros Movie Has Had An Impressive Box Office Run

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's smashing second weekend has proven to be the best second weekend ever for an animated movie at the domestic box office, beating out Frozen 2 at $85.98 million and once again surpassing a Disney property for a box office record. Along with this record, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now the biggest video game adaptation globally, overtaking Warcraft and Detective Pikachu.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie beat out the Nicolas Cage vampire flick Renfield along with the Russell Crowe project The Pope's Exorcist, both of which debuted this week to mixed critical reviews. However, Renfield did take a bite out of its box office previews. Already there is talk of a sequel for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and according to Mario himself (Chris Pratt), some hints at the sequel's direction are hidden in a post-credits scene.