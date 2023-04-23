Talk about a super smash! Illumination and Nintendo's joint venture The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to break box office records. On its third weekend, the film is once again the number-one film in the World, grossing an impressive $871.84 million dollars. The astounding staying power of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has proven it to be a force to be reckoned with at the box office, and it seems like Mario isn't going to be slowing down anytime soon.

The film has proven to be an insurmountable force at the domestic box office, once again claiming the number one spot, with an estimated three-day run of $58.23 million dollars this weekend. The domestic box office for the film currently stands at an impressive $434.33 million dollars. The Super Mario Bros. Movie also held strong at number one internationally, with an estimated weekend run of $70.7 million dollars, bringing its international box office to $437.5 million dollars to date.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the latest hit from Illumination. The film has had the highest-grossing third weekend for Illumination Film at its domestic box office, outpacing their holiday release Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, which pulled $30.4 million dollars on its third week in theaters. The film has even outpaced Universal's domestic box office record, roaring past Jurassic World's $54.5 million dollars in 2015. It also seems like Mario is crushing the animated genre, outperforming Disney Pixar's 2018 animated blockbuster Incredibles 2, which earned $46.4 million dollars on its third weekend. The film is yet another strong box-office contender from Illumination. Their 2022 film Minions: Rise of Gru proved to be an unexpected box office Goliath last summer, inspiring enthusiastic audiences to come suited up for the Despicable Me franchise prequel.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Success Presents a New Challenge for Disney

The film has exceeded expectations and broken records over the course of its three-week run. The film has proven to be a challenge to Disney's box office records. The film has already outperformed Marvel's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania at the box office, and will soon face the long-awaited Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to challenge the small but mighty Italian plumber. The film has also proven to be a hot musical commodity, with Bowser's aka Jack Black's "Peaches" debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 last week. Fans who want more of the Mario gang can rest easy knowning a sequel for the film is already being hinted at.