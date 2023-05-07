Almost a month after it first appeared in theaters, The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to impress with its box office performance, as Illumination's video game adaptation has earned more than $1.16 billion at the worldwide box office. The achievement would come for the movie right as it is set to leave the top of the box office charts, with Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 taking theaters by storm. It looks like Chris Pratt is having a fantastic couple of months, as he is the lead actor in both films. Mario and Luigi might be close to slowing down, with a couple of weeks left before The Little Mermaid makes its big screen debut.

In the blockbuster hit, Mario and Luigi (Charlie Day) are plumbers in New York City, and they're having trouble promoting the business they love. Their lives would change drastically when they are sucked into a wormhole that leads them to a bright, mysterious world. They would soon come to learn that the land they just got to is in the process of being conquered by the evil Bowser (Jack Black), the king of the Koopas. In his quest to marry the lovely Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), the tyrant will do whatever it takes to live the life he dreams of. It will be up to Mario and Luigi to stop him before he endangers anyone else.

When it comes to the domestic box office, The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned another $18.6 million, for a total of $518 million throughout its run. In the United States and Canada, that would place the video game adaptation above titles such as Frozen II and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It's clear that audiences liked what they saw in Universal's most recent hit, which featured plenty of references to the diverse amount of Mario video games that have been released by Nintendo over the years. There was something for everyone to enjoy in the film, giving the opportunity for a new generation of falling in love with the classic characters.

What's Next for Illumination Entertainment?

While it might be safe to assume that the studio will continue to adapt the worlds of Nintendo, there hasn't been an official announcement made regarding any potential Super Mario Bros. sequels or spin-offs. However, the studio is already preparing for the release of their next movie, Migration. Arriving in theaters just in time for the holiday season, the film will tell the story of a family of ducks, with the young siblings attempting to convince their father to embark on a journey that would take them from New England to the Bahamas. It remains to be seen if the studio can score a second home run this year.

