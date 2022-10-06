A trip to the Mushroom Kingdom will soon be at hand, as Nintendo and Universal Pictures have provided a first look at the highly anticipated The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The studios provided a series of images to go along with the film's first teaser trailer, which was also released at long last.

The images were all based on moments from the trailer, and finally gave fans their first look at how the classic video game characters from the Super Mario video game franchise would adapted onto the big screen for the Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic-directed film. The first image showed off the film's fearsome villain Bowser (Jack Black) as he appears to be hatching a devious plot with one of the Mario universe's iconic stars. An additional image featured yet another beloved Mario character, Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), who encounters Mario in a field of mushrooms, and cautions him to watch out for poisonous varieties. A third image provided a quick look at Mario's iconic brother Luigi (Charlie Day) as he attempts to escape from the Koopas by hiding behind a castle door, apparently on the run from Bowser and his gang of misfits.

Of course, the slate of images would not be complete without a glance at the iconic Italian plumber himself, Mario (Chris Pratt), who first bursts onto the scene, just as he does in the video games, by being launched out of a pipe. The iconic red-capped hero is seen in the trailer jumping across mushrooms with Toad. Mario also talks to Toad - giving fans a first soundbite of the voice Pratt used to adapt the character, something many have been waiting for given the controversy surrounding Pratt's seemingly bizarre miscasting. While Mario's back was seen in a recently released teaser poster for the film, this marks the first time that fans were able to both see and hear the film's namesake.

Fans have been longing to see their first look at the film ever since The Super Mario Bros. Movie was first officially announced last year, and these images provide a good snapshot into the type of animation that Nintendo and Universal Pictures will be using to create the feature-length project. Despite this, there are still a number of iconic characters in the star-studded cast who were not seen, with no images provided of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) or Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen). The voice of Mario in the original video games, Charles Martinet, will also be voicing an unknown character, who was similarly not shown off in the images.

Given that the pictures provided today only accompanied the teaser trailer, more information - and images - of the additional characters will likely be provided as the film gets closer to hitting theaters. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released by Universal on April 7, 2023. Check out the brand-new images below, as well as the first teaser trailer for the film:

