JAKKS Pacific has just announced a new line of toys inspired by the highly anticipated upcoming Illumination and Nintendo film The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The new toy line will be released on February 26, 2023, ahead of the film's theatrical release on April 7, 2023. The new toy line will feature all of your favorite Mario characters, from Mario himself to Princess Peach, Luigi, and Toad. Princess Peach is shown holding her parasol, Mario holds his handy plunger (he is a plumber, you know), Luigi holds a flashlight, and Toad has a magnifying glass.

The figures measure five inches in height and will be poseable in addition to being true to the character designs from the Nintendo games. The toys give us a glimpse at how the characters will be portrayed in the upcoming movie. Additional accessories, play sets, plushies, and a super cool RC from the movie will also be released as a part of the toy line.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a star-studded voice cast including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jack Black among others. Pratt is voicing the iconic Italian plumber, a move that was controversial upon its initial announcement. The film's trailer, which was released late last year, did not do much to assuage fans' concerns.

Image via JAKKS Pacific

RELATED: 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Toys Include 'Super Mario Galaxy' Character

Joe Lawandus, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Toys, Hardlines & Publishing, Universal Products & Experiences said of the new toy line: “In partnership with Illumination and Nintendo, we have enjoyed collaborating with JAKKS Pacific to launch an all-new line of toys for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” He continued, noting, “We’re as excited as the fans for the film’s release and can’t wait for their reaction to our line of film-inspired toys.”

Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. added, “JAKKS Pacific has been excited about working with Illumination, Nintendo, and Universal Products & Experiences to develop a line of unique toys for The Super Mario Bros. Movie..." He continued, saying, "Our collector and fan community will be thrilled with JAKKS’ new scales that really bring home the rich details inspired by the characters and sets on the big screen." Some of the impressive details include "...realistic acrylic eyes and movie accessories in a premium window box. We’re excited to unveil even more very soon.”

The upcoming film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures. The new JAKKS toy line will be available on shelves and online worldwide on February 26, 2023. You can watch the film's trailer below.