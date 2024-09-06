Video game adaptations have been largely hit or miss for the last few decades, and there's one that's been dominating the Netflix charts that's set to leave in just a few weeks. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was the second-highest-grossing movie of the year behind only Barbie, will leave Netflix on October 2, meaning there is only three weeks left to watch the film on streaming. The film follows Mario (Chris Pratt) on a search through the underground labyrinth in search of his brother Luigi (Charlie Day). In addition to Pratt and Day, The Super Mario Bros. Movie also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key, and currently sits at a "rotten" 59% score from critics but a nearly flawless 95% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Matthew Fogel penned the screenplay for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and its success immediately made it among his most famous works. He also wrote the script for Minions: The Rise of Gru and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. He made his screenwriting debut on Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son, the buddy comedy starring Martin Lawrence. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was helmed by an ensemble of directors, including Fabiel Polack, and Pierre Leduc, with Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath each receiving full director's credits. Before directing The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Horvath worked on Teen Titans GO! To the Movies, and prior to that, he also directed several episodes of Teen Titans Go! and 28 episodes of Mad, the sketch comedy series which ran from 2010-2022.

How Did ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Stack Up With Other Movies at the Box Office?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was one of only two movies in 2023 to gross more than $1 billion, with Greta Gerwig's Barbie finishing its theatrical run at $1.4 billion and Mario crossing the finish line with $1.3 billion. Falling just short of the $1 billion mark was Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which won seven Oscars, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X landing in the four and five spots of the highest-grosing movies of 2023.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy and was written by Matthew Fogel and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Netflix before it departs the platform at the end of this month.

WATCH ON NETFLIX