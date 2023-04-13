Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In just one week, The Super Mario Bros. Movie broke multiple box office records and is stomping the competition for the title of best video game film adaptation. There’s definitely a lot to love about The Super Mario Bros. Movie, since Illumination and Nintendo partnered up to bring a faithful version of the Mushroom Kingdom to the silver screen filled to the brink with Easter eggs and clever references. However, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is far from perfect, as Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day) gets sidelined by Mario’s (voiced by Chris Pratt) heroic journey, a creative choice that erases the incredible character growth the former “Green Mario” experienced in the past decades.

Luigi Came a Long Way From Being “Green Mario”

Image via Universal Pictures

Inspired by the arcade classic Joust, legendary video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto decided to create a game where two players could have fun at the same time. From this desire came 1983’s Mario Bros., the first game in Nintendo’s beloved franchise. Mario Bros. recast the Jumpman character that showed up in 1982’s Donkey Kong, giving him the task of fighting turtles in the sewer. And when a second player joined the game session to fight evil creatures, they would control a copy of Jumpman with a different color pattern.

Although video games were not much of a narrative medium in the early 1980s, Mario Bros. cemented several of the franchise’s staples. It gave Jumpman his final name, Mario, and defined the two player characters were brothers. It also turned turtles into Mario’s nemesis and introduced the pipes and sewer themes to consolidate him as a plumber. However, while Luigi already had a name when Mario Bros. was released, he would be popularly known as “Green Mario.” It makes sense since the name Luigi is nowhere in the game, and visually he’s just a reskin of the main character.

RELATED: 'Super Mario Bros. Movie': Chris Pratt & Charlie Day Explain How They Found the Right Voices for Mario & Luigi

Luigi would show up in several titles featuring Mario, always as a secondary player character with the same set of skills and just a different color pattern. In 1986’s, Luigi took a huge step toward becoming a character of his own thanks to Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, the first game to offer the Green Mario a different set of skills, reducing his friction but giving him an increased jump height. Luigi’s next evolutionary step would come in 1988’s Super Mario Bros. 2, in which Luigi became taller than Mario instead of being a reskin of his brother. Unfortunately, after that, the character was again reduced to a reskin, with 1990’s Super Mario World frustratingly contributing to his “Green Mario” persona. After that, Luigi would only be featured as a different character in spinoff franchises, such as Mario Party and Mario Kart. However, these party game franchises did little to explore Luigi’s personality, while Mario had plenty of opportunities to shine in the mainline games.

Luigi’s turning point came in 2001 with the release of Luigi’s Mansion. While Luigi had been the star of previous games, receiving his own Game & Watch title, Luigi's Hammer Toss, and the educational game, Mario Is Missing!, Luigi's Mansion became a GameCube classic that turned Luigi into a ghost hunter and gave him his adorable cowardness. Luigi’s Mansion also proved Nintendo could keep experimenting with innovative gameplay elements and use them to explore the story of side characters of the Super Mario franchise. From that moment on, Luigi only became more distinct from his brother, finally getting his well-deserved recognition. This is why The Super Mario Bros. Movie sidelining Luigi feels like a missed opportunity.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Sidelines Luigi

Image via Universal Pictures

The Super Mario Bros. Movie tries to stick with the narrative simplicity of the games by reusing all the main story elements that helped Mario to become so famous. Bowser (voiced by Jack Black) leads an army of minions in a crusade to win Princess Peach’s (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy) hand, and in the end, it’s up to Mario to save the day. However, while Peach is often depicted as a damsel in distress, The Super Mario Bros. Movie tries to show how the leader of the Mushroom Kingdom is a fierce warrior capable of defending herself. While giving Peach more layers than she usually has is definitely a welcomed change, The Super Mario Bros. Movie failed to find a story that could get entirely rid of the damsel in distress bit. So, they just used Luigi in Peach’s place as the character who gets kidnapped, locked in Bowser’s castle, and waits for Mario to come and save them.

The only purpose of Luigi in The Super Mario Bros. Movie is to show how Mario is such a great brother. For instance, while locked away in a cage, Luigi remembers how Mario rescued him as a child. Luigi never tries to escape, doesn’t have an arc of his own, and even breaks down to Bowser’s torture fairly quickly. In short, Luigi is a wimp for most of the runtime. Sure, he joins Mario during the final fight, using the power of the Super Star to defeat Bowser. But one scene is not enough to redeem the whole movie, especially when it took almost two decades for Luigi to break out of his video game shell and emerge as a fully-fledged character.

Some may argue that The Super Mario Bros. Movie story simplicity is one of its strengths, as it allows Illumination and Nintendo to focus on the spectacle of it all. However, the narrative structure of a Mario game demands someone to be sidelined so that the hero can rescue them. It works fine in video games, especially when Mario has his turn to be the damsel in distress for Luigi, Peach, or even Yoshi to save. However, when even Toad (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key) gets reworked to become an essential part of the team in the movie, it’s sad to see the movie wastes Luigi’s potential.

Luigi is part of the damn title, as he’s half of the “Mario Bros.” So we think it isn't unfair to ask him to take the spotlight occasionally instead of being shut down only to share his glory with Mario in one scene. Maybe Illumination and Nintendo can make justice for the character by moving forward with a Luigi’s Mansion spinoff.