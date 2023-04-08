After years of gamers anxiously waiting, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally out in theaters. While the reviews have been split right down the middle, audiences can't get enough of the Mushroom Kingdom. However, the Mario fun doesn’t have to stop when your family leaves the theater as the official Super Mario Bros. Movie Monopoly game has just been released to coincide with the franchise's cinematic return.

The new movie themed Super Mario Monopoly takes fans through the updated Illumination version of the Mushroom Kingdom. This is far from the first Mario edition of the classic board game, but the main hook of this particular Monopoly is that the paper money has been replaced with Super Mario’s signature gold coins. The player pieces include Mario’s hat, a mushroom, Princess Peach’s crown, Luigi’s flashlight, Donkey Kong’s barrel, and Toad’s frying pan. If you have never played Monopoly before, the goal of the game is to buy, sell, and get the most property and money possible. It’s sometimes an endless game that has ruined a lot of friendships for avid board game enthusiasts. However, hopefully this colorful Mario theme will lessen the emotional blow as your friends drive you down Rainbow Road straight to bankruptcy and prison. While Mario has been the face of countless toys and games over the years, there's no bigger name in the board game industry than Monopoly. When you combine that iconic brand with gaming’s most valuable mascot, the results are always a ton of fun.

What’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie About?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, sees Mario (Chris Pratt) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) get transported to the Mushroom Kingdom for the first time. The two siblings get separated and Luigi gets captured by the evil Bowser (Jack Black). This causes Mario to enlist the help of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) to save his brother. The whole Mushroom Kingdom, including Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) and Toad (Keegan Michael-Key), go to war with Bowser. While the story left a lot to be desired for most critics, this film acts as a vibrant love letter to the whole Mario Franchise. From his 2D classic adventures to his 3D gems like Super Mario Galaxy, this rescue mission will have any longtime Mario fan endlessly grinning. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a new fan, Super Mario Bros. has something for everyone to enjoy.

RELATED: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Review: It’s-a Everything You Could Hope for From a Mario Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now. While you await your journey back to the Mushroom Kingdom, you can order the Super Mario Movie Monopoly on Amazon now for $21.99. The trailer for the film can be viewed down below.