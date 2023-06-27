Due to the great success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, gaming's favorite Italian plumber has been everywhere. Toys, t-shirts, cereal, lunch boxes — you name it and Mario, along with the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom, has been on it. There seems to be no limit to Super Mario’s reach, and now you can add Oreos to the character’s long list of sweet treats.

Nintendo has announced new limited edition Super Mario Oreos that will feature 16 symbols from the popular gaming franchise. The characters include Mario, Luigi, Toad, Princess Peach Yoshi, Bowser, Bowser Jr. Goomba, and Boo, but the packs will have classic series power-ups as well. The Fire Flower, Super Mushroom, and a Super Star are just some of the famous items you can find in cookie form. Sadly there’s no way to gain the actual abilities of these power-ups. When talking about the historic partnership Senior Brand Manager at Oreo Vishnu Nair said, "Oreo is always looking to bring new offerings to our fans, and we are thrilled to unveil this super partnership with the iconic Super Mario franchise.” He would continue on by saying, “There are so many playful synergies between Oreo and Super Mario, it was a no-brainer for us to team up to connect fans of all ages through this delightfully playful cookie collaboration." Nair would finish, "We hope to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts alike with this playful mission, inspired by a storyline fans know all too well. We may even reveal a surprise as a thank you to those who successfully defeat Bowser and save the kingdom... Fans will have to wait and see!"

What Nair is referring to is that Oreo’s Super Mario partnership doesn’t end with just the cookies. There’s a social media challenge that coincides with this delicious release that will have fans trying to stack as many Mario hero-themed Oreos on top of a Bowser-themed Oreo as they can. However, the challenge isn’t as easy as it sounds as the cookies need to be stacked on the rim of a glass of milk. Bowser can only be defeated when all the Oreos fall into the glass.

Image via Oreo

Super Mario Mania

Super Mario Bros. has been one of the most popular brands over the last 35 years. Featured in some of the greatest video games of all time like Super Mario World, Super Mario Sunshine, and the Mario Kart franchise, Mario is only getting more popular by the day. Whether he’s trying to beat Bowser in his latest platformer or partying with his friends in the chaotic Mario Party, everyone has a favorite Super Mario experience. It’s a multigenerational franchise that few video game fandoms have replicated. The release of the new film back in April cemented Mario’s rich legacy and is the only release this year to cross the coveted $1 billion mark at the box office. We’re in the middle of Super Mario Mania and the Mushroom Kingdom’s 2023 is only getting brighter too with the release of Super Mario RPG and Super Mario Wonder later this year on Nintendo Switch.

Where Can You Buy Super Mario Oreos?

These Super Mario-themed Oreos can be bought for $4.99 at a handful of retailers. This includes Walmart and Target, but you can also get them directly from Oreo’s website. Hopefully, they don’t sell out too fast because these will most likely be collector’s items very soon. While you wait for your Super Mario Oreos to arrive, you can view the trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie down below. The film is now available on VOD and Blu-ray.