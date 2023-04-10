The Super Mario Bros. Movie is setting one record after another. The Chris Pratt-led feature has become a box office hit with all four quadrants enjoying the IP for more than one reason. And now the audience is embracing every part of the adventure of the fan-favorite plumber across the Mushroom Kingdom. As Variety reports the new song "Peaches" from the movie is eligible for a Best Original Song nomination at the Oscars.

The song, released by Universal, is sung by Bowser voice actor Jack Black, who co-wrote it alongside the film’s directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, as well as Eric Osmond and John Spiker. "Peaches," is all about Browser’s unrequited love for the Princess of the Mushroom Kingdom, as Browser sings, “Peach, you’re so cool And with my star we’re gonna rule. Peach, understand, I’m gonna love you ’til the very end. Princess Peach, at the end of the line, I’ll make you mine.” Not only his love but the song also highlights his disdain for other characters as he goes, “Mario, Luigi, and a Donkey Kong, too. A thousand troops of Koopas couldn’t keep me from you.”

The Wins Continue for Super Mario Bros Movie

The hilarious song is in line with the off-beat Browser we see in the movie. Since the music video was released last Friday, it has received over 5 million views on YouTube and is currently No. 2 on the trending page for music, furthermore, upon its release on Twitter, it's going viral among the fans. The silly nature of the song may not stop it from getting into the Oscar race as in the past “Stu’s Song,” by Ed Helms from The Hangover, and “Everything Is Awesome” from The Lego Movie have been eligible for original song consideration. The full Super Mario Bros Movie soundtrack is now available to listen to on Spotify and other major music platforms.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: The Messy True Story Behind 1993's 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie

Not only a hit at the domestic box office, the latest video game adaptation has also destroyed records at the global box office by scoring the biggest opening of all time for an animated movie. The eligibility for Oscar consideration is only the cherry on the cake. The fans were initially skeptical of the feature, but thanks to the right marketing and a plethora of Easter eggs, audiences are turning the movie into a smashing success. The ensemble cast of the movie includes Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad among many others. Horvath and Jelenic direct from a script by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is in theatres now. You can check out the new song below: