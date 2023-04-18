There's no stopping Bowser's (Jack Black) musical career, as "Peaches", the smash hit from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, has entered Billboard's "Hot 100" Chart. Every week, the magazine shares the songs that are heard continuously all over the country on the official places where you can get music from, including digital platforms, the radio, and record purchases. Every now and then, tunes from movies and television show become so relevant that they manage to make a statement in the chart, and "Peaches" is not the exception. Performed by the film's antagonist to express his feelings for the titular princess, Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), the song has been the focus of many internet posts and videos.

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are struggling to establish their plumbing business in New York City, until their lives change when they're sucked into a portal to a world very different from the one they know. There, they would find Peach and her kingdom threatened by Bowser's quest for power mixed with his desire to marry the princess. After looking for his brother, Mario is determined to put an end to the monster's evil plan, while helping his new friends save their world. Full of references to the original games and cartoons, the movie based on one of Nintendo's most iconic characters proves to be a fun time.

And audiences are showing an impressive response to the latest blockbuster from Illumination Entertainment, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie becoming the highest-grossing film of the year, so far. While some heavy contenders, like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and John Wick: Chapter 4 tried to captivate the world's attention, Mario's appeal to families and the shorter runtime that allows more screenings to take place launched the plumber to the top of the box office charts. Since 2023 is not even halfway done, there are still plenty of possibilities for another film to take the throne.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Italian Plumber's First Animated Movie?

Jack Black's Much Anticipated Comeback

Besides being a video game adaptation that every member of the family can enjoy, The Super Mario Bros. Movie marked a special occasion because it was the first time Jack Black had joined a big screen production since 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level. In the sequel to the 2017 reboot, the actor reprised his role as the avatar called Professor Shelly Oberon, an expert in various scientific fields. The funny concept around the character is that the avatar is controlled by Bethany (Madison Iseman), a young woman who is not amused about traveling to a world where suddenly looks very different from what she is used to.

You can check out the official music video for "Peaches", performed by Jack Black, below: