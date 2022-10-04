It's a movie, Mario! Nintendo has just released the first poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie today, just ahead of the release of the new trailer for the film, which is set to be unveiled during a special Nintendo Direct presentation on October 6, 2022, at 1:05 PM PT. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to be released to theaters on April 7, 2023.

The poster is our first glimpse at the collaborative project between Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo. The poster shows Mario standing before a mountain with a castle at its top. Surrounding Mario is a crowd of Toads going about their Toady business in the lovely mushroom-adorned village in which they live. Up the side of the mountain is the signature Mario labyrinthine pipes that have become synonymous with the classic Nintendo character's gameplay.

The new poster will certainly be a relief to many fans who are worried over potential changes to the iconic character for the upcoming film. News that Chris Pratt was cast to voice Mario in the upcoming film was met with widespread controversy, with many fans worried that Pratt would not be able to live up to Mario's signature Italian-ish accent. And though fans may not be able to hear Pratt's rendition of Mario until Thursday, the new poster certainly shows that the film will stay true to the iconic video game series in terms of artistic style and character design.

The character of Mario is over 40 years old, having made his premiere in the 1981 Donkey Kong game. However, Mario was soon after given his own game, which has spawned perhaps one of the most prolific and iconic game series in history. The character has become synonymous with Nintendo as a company and the playful, colorful games in the franchise have continued to be some of the company's most successful properties.

Along with Pratt, the new film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Keegan-Michael Key as Luigi. You can check out Nintendo's new tweet, which includes the new poster below. Also included in the tweet is a link to the YouTube live stream for the film's new trailer, which is set to go live on October 6, 2022, at 1:05 PM PT. Until then, we can only speculate as to how faithful Chris Pratt's "it's a me, Mario!" will be to the original.

