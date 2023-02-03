There are so many amazing films to get excited about in the 2023 movie season. If you’re a gamer then there is no bigger film coming this year than The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Based on the highly successful Nintendo franchise of the same name, the Illumination and Universal Pictures' animated film releases in April. Now a new poster for Super Mario Bros. shows off the adventure’s dazzling scope and colorful epic scale.

The poster features all the main players of the Mushroom Kingdom. There’s Mario (Chris Pratt), Luigi (Charlie Day), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) all sporting poses that are very reminiscent of their game counterparts. However, looming above our heroes is the evil king of the Koopas, Bowser (Jack Black) whose deadly grin is up to no good. His army of Koopa Paratroopas are flying in the background like they were the Wicked Witch’s monkeys from Wizard of Oz, and below them is Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardson) engaging in some mischievous magic. There’s also a lot of great detail in this poster that beautifully showcases Illumination’s breathtaking animation. The bright blue skies of the Mushroom Kingdom clashes off the fiery depths of Bowser’s volcano lair nicely. Like the games that inspired it, this film looks to have a ton of visual variety.

While a lot has been said about the voice cast of this Mario film, particularly when it comes to Pratt’s Mario voice, the one thing that can’t be said is that the people behind this film don’t love the world Nintendo created almost four decades ago. Everything from the previously mentioned animation, to the music, to the endless references, is pitch perfect. The trailers alone have presented this vibrant story that serves as a love letter to Mario and the entire Mushroom Kingdom. Not just for his main platformer games, but his entire franchise.

What Can We Expect to See in The Mario Bros. Movie?

From the marketing we have seen thus far, there have been karts and Rainbow Road from Mario Kart, the Cat Suits from Super Mario 3D World, Question Mark Blocks that are synonymous with the entire series, construction girders from Donkey Kong, and Peach’s Castle which first appeared in Super Mario 64. That’s just a short list of iconic imagery fans will see in this film. Even Mario’s original voice actor Charles Martinet will voice multiple surprise characters in this adaptation. It truly feels and looks like Universal, Illumination, and Nintendo have struck a Wario sized gold mine with this second attempt at a Mario big screen adventure.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be releasing in theaters on April 7, 2023. Until then, you can view the new poster and previously released trailer down below.