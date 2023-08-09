The Big Picture The Super Mario Bros. Movie surpassed $1.3 billion worldwide, debunking claims of "video game movie fatigue."

Princess Peach's depiction in the film elevates her from a two-dimensional character to a defiant girl boss.

Peach's active role allows Luigi to take on the "damsel in distress" role, making Mario's mission more compelling.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie managed to wrack up an impressive global sum of over $1.3 billion worldwide, making anyone that claimed audiences had “video game movie fatigue” look fairly silly. It’s easy to see why The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been so wildly successful. The film tells the basic story of Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi’s (Charlie Day) battle against the forces of Bowser (Jack Black) and his army, and there’s little that is changed from the original source material. Fans who grew up with the Mario video games likely enjoyed the film for similar reasons, even if it didn’t necessarily provide much of a new experience. However, Anya Taylor-Joy’s depiction of Princess Peach actually elevated the character beyond the (literally) two-dimensional character from the original game. This version of Princess Peach is no damsel-in-distress. She’s a defiant girl boss, and worthy of her own spinoff story!

Princess Peach Has a Larger Role Than in the Video Game

Despite what its title might suggest, The Super Mario Bros. Movie actually opens with a sequence dedicated to setting up the storyline in the Mushroom Kingdom and the threat of Bowser to the innocent Toad species. Peach is their defender, and the first standoff she has with Bowser does a great job of establishing the difference between their two leadership styles. Bowser is a dull, silly narcissist, but he does pose a serious threat to life throughout the Mushroom Kingdom based on his brute strength alone. As much as Peach may be his intellectual superior, her army of relatively defenseless Toads were never going to pose much of a threat. Peach’s surrender isn’t one that shows Bowser’s domination of her, but rather, it exposes Peach’s nobility in that she’s willing to sacrifice her own livelihood in order to keep the Mushroom Kingdom out of war.

This makes Bowser’s decision to kidnap Peach and his intention to marry her less of a cliché than it is in the original game. Peach gets to play mind games and be a girl boss with Bowser and get him to extend the timeline for their planned wedding, and the oversized King of the Koopas can’t get it through his thick head that the Princess is obviously manipulating him. By spending more time showing what Peach’s relationship with Bowser is actually like, the film turns Peach into less of a Macguffin for Mario to reach at the end of his hero’s journey and into a dynamic character. It also helps that Black’s performance is so gleefully over-the-top and childlike, giving Taylor-Joy something to amusingly react to. While the film is dealing with the subject of an arranged marriage, Bowser is such a silly character that his dynamic with Peach feels less like an abusive relationship and more like the disgruntled musings of a self-obsessed goofball in a one-sided relationship.

By giving Peach a more active role, the film is able to pass over the “damsel in distress” role to Luigi, which ends up being a smart decision overall. Instead of Peach, it’s Luigi who is captured in the perils of Bowser’s kingdom and threatened by all the dangers in the Dark Lands. This just makes more sense on an emotional level; Luigi is Mario’s brother, and all of the opening scenes of the two working together as plumbers in New York establish what a close sibling bond they share. It makes Mario a more compelling character if his desire to save Mushroom Kingdom is based on the affection he has for his brother, and not a Princess that he has just met. There’s an obvious sign of attraction between him and Peach, but it’s one that’s only barely hinted at within a sparse 92-minute movie that is focused mostly on the action.

Princess Peach Is the Key to Victory in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

In this version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Mario is essentially just one element within Peach’s plan. His missions are to fulfill her orders so that the war will proceed as she has planned it. Peach’s strategy to win back her kingdom revolves around creating an alliance with King Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen) and the Jungle Kingdom; Mario’s role is merely secondary, as he is forced to fight Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) in order to satisfy the arrangement that Peach had negotiated. It’s amusing that Mario so quickly accepts everything that Peach tells him and seems to follow her orders so directly. It’s almost as if she is the one controlling his actions in the same way that someone playing the original game would.

While there’s not much to be added to the source material this simple and a script that’s so bare-bones, Taylor-Joy does far more than phone it in. A role as iconic as Peach was obviously going to be the subject of an intense amount of scrutiny. Anya Taylor-Joy makes the active choice to take a line, no matter how cliché it is, and deliver it in the sincerest way possible. It almost feels like she is mocking the simplicity of the storyline in some instances, as her ability to give Mario needed inspiration or advice whenever he seems to be down becomes almost like a parody in some instances. Taylor-Joy’s decision to treat the material as exactly what it is (a giant video game commercial where the audience knows the story beats going in) is much more effective than Pratt, who tries to add a little bit more of a dramatic heft to a character and role that simply doesn’t require it.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie doesn’t necessarily elevate any of the characters beyond what they were in the original games, but the simple choices made to boost Peach’s importance within the story are refreshing. Peach gets to play a much more significant role in the Rainbow Bridge race, shows tenderness and affection for Toad (Keegan Michael-Key) who accompanies Mario, and gets to see her people triumph as a result of her own bravery. Considering the film’s unprecedented box office performance, there are likely many more films within the Nintendo universe coming soon, and hopefully Taylor-Joy’s Peach will be a significant part of them, because it’s time that she got her own adventure.