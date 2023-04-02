Mushroom Kingdom, here we come! Following months of an intense marketing campaign, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally right around the corner. If the trailers and posters are any indication, the film comes packed with Easter eggs for every generation of Mario fan, while inviting a new generation to discover it for themselves.

In what looks like a departure from the traditional Super Mario structure, which follows Mario (played here by Chris Pratt), and occasionally Luigi (Charlie Day) rescuing Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) from the clutches of Bowser (Jack Black), it seems like the whole gang will be involved in the adventure this time around. The film even branches out to include Mario's one-time nemesis, now a video game star in his own right, Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), as the characters explore all the facets of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Ahead of the film's release on April 7, critics took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the adaptation of the classic video game franchise — and Pratt's take on the Mario voice — As action-packed and Easter egg-filled as it seems, however, what did they think of the end result?

Film critics Tim Gettys, Erik Davis, and video game outlet GAMINGBible all praised the film and how fun it was, particularly for Nintendo and Mario fans, with Gettys singling out the music as the star of the show, and Davis highlighting Black's turn as Bowser.

Tessa Smith from Mama's Geeky also said the film was an Easter egg-packed love letter to the video games, with particular excitement at how Princess Peach is depicted as a "badass." However, in a sad bit of news for the Player 2's among us, she did also add that Luigi was sidelined in the film.

Some critics had a mixed bag of praise to offer, with film critic deo. saying the film was not great, then adding that it was perfect and giving it a 10 out of 10. Andre Segers from GameXplain called it a delightful thrill ride, despite a shallow narrative. Critic Rendy Jones said that the film would "delight kids and fans," again citing the Easter eggs, but ended by cryptically commenting on the movie being made by Illumination (the studio that brought us Despicable Me), perhaps hinting at a goofy, over-the-top tone.

Not every critic was eager to crown this film the Super Star of the early summer movie season, with iO9's Germain Lussier saying he felt "more bored & annoyed than entertained" by the film's plot, music and jokes.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters on April 7. Check out our interview with Pratt and Day below: