Although up against two scary new opponents, Mario Mario looks set to dominate the worldwide box office again this weekend, collecting a new high score in the progress. Despite two high-profile releases - Universal's absurd and comedic Dracula horror, Renfield, and The Pope's Exorcist, a demonic thriller from Sony Pictures, The Super Mario Bros. Movie - the animated film featuring the tiny Italian plumber and his brother on a colourful adventure to the Mushroom Kingdom - is set to dominate once more for Universal and Illumination.

After a stunning $146 million debut, Mario is looking at bringing in another $58 million to $66 million take this weekend, which would mark a decline of between 55% and 60% from its opening weekend. The movie, which cost $100 million to make, has been a huge hit with families worldwide and has already generated $204.6 million in North America and $375 million globally since opening last Wednesday. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is already the fourth-highest grossing animated movie in pandemic times, following Minions: The Rise of Gru ($939 million), Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ($480 million) and Sing 2 ($408 million).

Renfield looks like it will bring in around $10 million from 3,300 North American theaters when it opens this weekend, which doesn't mark an outstanding start for the movie which carried a production budget of around $65 million. The Pope's Exorcist is aiming for a similar figure of around $10 million - however, its budget was a far smaller $18 million, meaning that take would be seen as a big success for the movie.

Renfield spins a modern take on the story of Renfield, the servant of Dracula, and stars Nicholas Hoult, most recently seen in The Menu, playing the immortal - and fed up - henchman to Nicolas Cage's egomaniacal vampire, as he attempts to end their horrendously co-dependent relationship following hundreds of years' worth of bloody service. The film carries an 80% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which should help with word of mouth. Meanwhile, The Pope's Exorcist stars Russell Crowe and is inspired by the true story of the Vatican's chief exorcist. Crowe stars as Father Gabriele Amorth who investigates the horrific possession of a young boy, and in the process winds up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy which the Vatican has desperately tried to conceal. Its' Rotten Tomatoes score is less impressive, at 64% positive, but as previously stated the film carries a small budget which should help nudge it over the line.

Also releasing this weekend in four locations is A24's Beau is Afraid from Ari Aster. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, the film follows the journey of an anxiety-ridden middle-aged man to get home following a family tragedy.

