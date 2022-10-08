The long-awaited teaser trailer for Illumination's animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie movie is finally here! The short but beautifully rendered teaser gives viewers their first official glimpses of the movie's character designs, environments, and family-friendly sense of humor. The teaser also serves as an introduction to the star-studded cast's interpretations of classic Nintendo characters, including Jack Black's Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key's Toad, and the much discussed Mario voice provided by superstar Chris Pratt. Though social media users are already furiously debating the quality of the voice acting, there seems to be a consensus that in terms of style, The Super Mario Bros. Movie teaser is a visual tour de force.

Bowser's Fire and Fury

The teaser begins in a frozen landscape with an azure city surrounded by aurora borealis on the horizon. Drops and streams of lava begin falling from the heavens as a spiky floating landmass emblazoned with Bowser's face releases spike-ball anchors and makes land on the icy tundra. Rather than piloting an airship like in Super Mario Odyssey and many of the other Mario games, Bowser here appears to be in control of a small continent that can rise and fall at his command. Its imposing design is reminiscent both of Bowser's Castle in Super Mario RPG and Mount Doom in Peter Jackson's Return of the King. It is immediately clear that directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are presenting Bowser as frighteningly evil rather than humorously incompetent like he often seems in Mario spin-offs.

Magikoopa, Bowser's wizardly advisor, appears before an army of spear-wielding Koopa Troopas, some bearing pennants with Bowser heraldry. Magikoopa announces the arrival of "the king of the Koopas," and Bowser marches forward amidst a sea of flames and shadows. He menacingly stomps toward the icy blue city while one of the Koopa Troopas cowers with its head tucked into its shell. This is when we first get a taste of Jack Black's Bowser. "Open the gates," he bellows, and the gates respond accordingly. Black's Bowser sounds appropriately monstrous and not-at-all silly, which shows a nice bit of range from the actor-comedian, who is mainly known for playing wacky, goofball characters rather than villains. It is slightly jarring to hear English emanating from Bowser's toothy maw, as his voice acting in the games has been largely relegated to bursts of evil laughter. While Bowser is quite talkative in some Mario games, his dialogue is usually unvoiced, appearing in text boxes. Hearing Bowser speak might be a shock, but from what we hear in the teaser, it seems that Black is working overtime to be convincing.

Ice to Meet You, King Penguin

Though the gates of the icy city are large and majestic, its inhabitants are rather tiny and adorable. This city belongs to blue penguins, characters that Mario 64 players will remember (perhaps from dropping a baby penguin off a ledge in a moment of sadism). The king of the blue penguins, who appears to be a new character created for the film, orders his army to attack. They charge forward and begin pelting Bowser and his army with snowballs, which do little more than annoy the Koopa King. This is the teaser's most successful comedic moment, as the tense moment of conflict is undercut by cute penguins immediately failing to put up a fight. One Koopa Troopa is knocked down by an ice block flung from an adorable catapult, but otherwise, the army is unfazed. The penguin king seems to think this offensive was a complete success, saying it was, "but a taste of our fury," and then asks if Bowser will "yield" to them or assumably face another gentle pelting.

Bowser chooses not to surrender, which cues Magikoopa to unleash a powerful, neon pink spell that lifts the penguins up and tosses them aside like rag dolls. Bowser breaths a massive amount of fire on the penguins' city, seemingly destroying it in one fell swoop. Next Bowser stands before a glowing yellow star and declares, "I finally found it," suggesting that he's been questing for this item as part of his evil plan. The star is likely either a Super Star, which grants the player invincibility in the Mario games, or a Power Star, which are collectibles that first appeared in Super Mario 64, and are necessary to open up new levels and ultimately defeat Bowser. It is unclear how the movie's star will function beyond being an important McGuffin, but given that Bowser has the tendency to grow to gigantic size in the games, it might be somehow related to that trope.

It's-a Him, Mario!

Bowser rhetorically shouts, "Now who's gonna stop me?!" which sets up the introduction of Mario and the opening notes of the Super Mario theme. The teaser first shows Mario shooting out of a green pipe, ricocheting from one giant mushroom to another before sliding to the ground in a hilly green area coated in fungi. This seems to be Mario's grand entrance to the main setting of the Mario games, the Mushroom Kingdom. As Mario stands and stretches his muscles a bit, we get our first clear look at the movie's redesign of the character. Most notably, Mario's mustache has visible hair strands while still retaining its iconic shape, and his eyes have the glossy (maybe too real) reflectiveness of modern CGI characters. His attire looks tactile and lightly textured, a blend of stylized cartoonish-ness and realism. Mario is malleable and elastic enough to switch in and out of his more traditional design styles while moving, which is reminiscent of the fun Mario 64 intro screen where players could stretch Mario's face by grabbing and pulling it. Overall this is an interesting take on the character that looks charismatic in motion.

Mario gasps in awe at the lovely mushroom-filled scenery around him, and finally viewers get a chance to hear Chris Pratt's Mario, which sounds like (drum roll) Chris Pratt. After much ado, social media frothing, and unnecessary hype about Pratt replacing long-time Mario voice actor Charles Martinet, the result is decidedly underwhelming. Though Chris Pratt previously hinted that his Mario voice would be "unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world before," it certainly sounds like a voice that filmgoers have heard all too frequently: Pratt's. Keegan-Michael Key fairs a bit better as Toad, who appears with a sudden burst of trademark screeching. Luckily Key's voice acting is far more enjoyable and less annoying than Toad's voice tends to be in games. Here Toad warns Mario against touching a dangerous blue mushroom before realizing he has made a mistake and noting that the blue mushroom is actually "perfectly fine."

Toad leads Mario across a few mushroom tops that have a vantage of the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom. Notably Princess Peach's castle can be seen in the distance underneath a faint rainbow. Everything in this shot looks beautiful, vivid, and new, like a kid's imagination come to life. It is clear that Illumination took extra care bringing this universe to film, as every frame abounds with eye-catching objects and terrain, which is already a step in the right direction when compared to the abysmal, dystopian '90s movie adaptation, Super Mario Bros. While that movie tried to make Mario gritty and grotesque, this teaser presents a fully fleshed-out version of the Mario universe that Nintendo fans have already come to know and love. Since Mario games tend to have a light-hearted aesthetic, the setting of the games is often purely cartoonish, defying practical logic. This makes adapting the world into a tangible, film-friendly place with some semblance of rules or easy-to-follow lore a tall order. Based on what the teaser shows, the artists have done a tremendous job of ensuring that the film's environments capture the spirit of the games while implying a vast explorable world that lies beyond.

This epic shot is unfortunately made awkward by Pratt's delivery of Mario's second and final line in the trailer, "Mushroom Kingdom, here we come," which has the vaguely New York accent-work of a community theater one-man-show. It's unclear why Pratt hyped up his Mario voice so much when it pales in comparison to even the vaguely mobster-ish sounding voice work of Pratt's co-star Bradley Cooper in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Beyond Charles Martinet, who voiced the character skillfully for many years and across numerous Mario games, there had to have been a voice actor who could have provided a more fitting or interesting interpretation of Mario than whatever Pratt is doing here. Perhaps Pratt's Mario is better in the context of the film as a whole, but it's unclear why Illumination would share these particular line-reads if they were not indicative of the overall performance. Though it is well-known that studios want star power in order to ensure that a film can make money, surely the Super Mario brand has enough star power (pun intended) to outweigh the need for a celebrity hook to get kids to see it. The success of films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Encanto should be enough to prove the importance of finding the right voice for the job rather than working one's way up the IMDB STARmeter like a zombie.

Speaking of the undead, the final moment of the teaser trailer features Luigi being chased by a skeletal army of Dry Bones, the deceased but still locomotive Koopa Troopas known for falling apart then rebuilding themselves after a few seconds. We hear a few non-verbal shouts and grunts from Charlie Day's Luigi but not enough to get a sense of the performance. Luigi runs through a creepy forest, hops over some lethal lava, and barricades himself from the Dry Bones inside what looks to be a medieval fortress. Could this be the set-up or pay-off of a spooky riff on Luigi's Mansion or a Super Mario World style haunted house? Only time will tell, but true to the rest of the teaser, this sequence's animation is beautiful and will likely have fans begging for more.

Shroom for Improvement

Though it's probably not too late to chuck all of Chris Pratt's voice work into the trash with the internet's old foe, Ugly Sonic, it is likely that Mario fans will have to hold their noses and deal with Pratt's performance, taking delight in the film's visuals and the voice acting of the other characters instead. After what feels like dozens of lousy or deeply mediocre video game adaptations, this teaser presents the first look at one that actually looks worthy of its own hype. Nintendo fans will have to keep their fingers crossed that Pratt's performance is better than this teaser suggests, but regardless, it seems like moviegoers can look forward to some thrilling and hilarious adventures in the Mushroom Kingdom on April 7, 2023.