After nearly delivering one of the top 10 biggest Wednesdays in domestic box office history, Universal’s release of Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie continued to pull four-quadrant crowds on Thursday, grossing an estimated $22 million. On its first day of release, Super Mario pulled $31.7 million from over 4,000 domestic theaters, which ranks 11 on the list of the biggest Wednesdays of all time. The film’s running domestic total, after two days of release, now stands at a little over $53 million.

Super Mario is on track to gross $92 million in its first three days, and $141 million across its extended five-day debut. This is on the higher end of projections, which were conservatively pegged at under $130 million just yesterday. If the projections hold — keep in mind, the final figure could easily be higher — Super Mario will deliver the second-best five-day debut for an Illumination title behind Despicable Me 2’s $143 million debut a decade ago.

It remains to be seen how front-loaded Super Mario is, and how it’ll perform on Good Friday, but things are looking up for the animated film. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, Super Mario is based on the popular video game franchise, and follows the adventures of two sibling plumbers who find themselves in the middle of a brewing war in a colorful new world. Super Mario isn’t just appealing to children — kids haven’t really had a film targeted at them since December’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish — but also their parents, who probably grew up playing the games.

For all its box office success, Super Mario has received mixed reviews, and currently sits at a 54% “rotten” score on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime, however, called it “a colorful adventure brimming with references, a joyous celebration of this franchise’s history and the history of early Nintendo, and one of the best kids films in recent years” in his review. This is the second attempt to launch a franchise based on the Mario games, after a doomed live-action film in 1993. Fun fact: the new Super Mario made more money in one day than what the 1993 film made in its entire domestic run.

Video Game Adaptations Work Better When They Tap Into Nostalgia

Super Mario is already is guaranteed to set a new box office opening record for video game adaptations, handily outclassing Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which grossed $72 million in its traditional three-day debut in 2022. But video game movies have been rather hit or miss, and not just in terms of quality. Neither Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time ($336 million worldwide) nor Assassin’s Creed ($240 million worldwide) were able to successfully launch franchises, and even with $400 million-plus worldwide hauls, both Uncharted and Warcraft were also thought to have underperformed. But curiously enough, movies inspired by older arcade and 8-bit era titles — Sonic the Hedgehog ($319 million worldwide), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ($405 million worldwide), Rampage ($428 million worldwide) and Detective Pikachu ($433 million worldwide) — worked significantly better.

Super Mario features the voices of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen. You can watch our interview with Pratt and Day here, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.