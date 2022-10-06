At New York Comic Con this afternoon, Universal Pictures and Nintendo unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming The Super Mario Bros Movie, which stars Chris Pratt as the voice of the titular character. Based on the Japanese video game franchise, which has had a vibrant and active fanbase for over forty years, the film will see a full cast of voice actors bringing to life the world of Super Mario for the silver screen.

In addition to Pratt, he is joined by the vocal talents of Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Since the announcement of the film, Pratt's casting has been under some serious scrutiny, with many fans voicing their concern that Pratt might do an overly dramatized Italian accent. Despite the pushback, Illumination's CEO defended Pratt's casting over the summer, with Pratt coming out to address that it's just a voice-acting role, he isn't actually playing the character in live-action. Casting Pratt as Mario certainly raised a few hairs, considering he was also cast to voice the lasagna-loving feline Garfield last year.

Earlier this week they debuted the first poster for the movie, which showcased Toad welcoming Mario into a familiar world, much to the chagrin of the other toads who seemed shocked by Mario's arrival, which left a lot of fans wondering when the film will be set. The newly released trailer today cleared up that question by revealing Mario's journey into the Mushroom Kingdom. Additionally, the trailer highlighted Bowser's fiery wrath as he clashes with an army of adorable penguins. While the teaser trailer was short, the animation is simply stunning. Following the trailer reveal, Jack Black showed up to discuss his role, dressed in a flame-inspired wardrobe.

The Super Mario Bros movie was penned by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies). The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo, and co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo.

The film arrives in theaters on April 7 2023. Check out the trailer below: