During a special live stream event, Nintendo unveiled the full trailer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the first cinematic adventure of the beloved Italian plumber in almost three decades. Besides revealing how Super Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) fits in the Mushroom Kingdom, the new trailer also gives us our first taste of Anya Taylor-Joy as the voice of Princess Peach.

Created by Shigeru Miyamoto, Super Mario is Nintendo’s second most profitable IP, behind only Pokémon. Surprisingly, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is only the second time the company tried to bring the turtle-stomping plumber to theaters, a consequence of the box office bomb and almost universally despised 1993’s Super Mario Bros. live-action movie. Fortunately, this time, Nintendo made the wise choice of sticking with animation, bringing Illumination Studios on board to bring the Mushroom Kingdom to cinematic life. As the new trailer confirms, the Despicable Me studio spared no effort to recreate the magical lands, as the movie looks nothing less than stunning.

While we already had a peek at Illumination’s Mushroom Kingdom through a teaser released in October, the full trailer reveals Peach castle in all its glory. We also got our first official look at the Princess, who’ll be targeted by the evil Bowser (voiced by Jack Black) and his army of Koopas in the upcoming film. Fortunately, Mario won’t be alone in his fight against Bowser, as the trailer also features the hero’s brother, Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day).

Finally, the new trailer shows how The Super Mario Bros. Movie will expand towards other Nintendo IPs, such as Donkey Kong. Of course, we’ve known for a while that Seth Rogen was set to voice Donkey Kong and Fred Armisen would show up as Cranky Kong. But, as the new trailer and posters reveal, the monkey family might be connected to Super Mario's origin story in the movie, as we also see the two mascots face in a deadly arena. The movie will also use a lot of different Super Mario lore bits, such as kart racing, Tanooki suits, and fire flowers. Best of all, Peach won't be a helpless princess, but a warrior who's ready to face Bowser herself.

Who Else Is in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’?

The star-studded voice cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie also includes Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. Mario’s original voice actor, Charles Martinet, is also making cameo appearances throughout the film. Martinet helped forge the voices and personalities of characters such as Mario, Luigi, and Wario. So, it’s great to see the master returns to the animated movie. Sadly, Pratt’s not-so-fitting Mario voice still sticks out like a sore thumb. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a script by Matt Fogel.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes out of a warp pipe and into theaters on April 7, 2023. Check out the new trailer below.