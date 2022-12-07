Audiences were treated to their most in-depth look at the highly-anticipated The Super Mario Bros. Movie last week in the form of a new two-minute trailer. After the first teaser focused on Bowser (Jack Black) and Mario (Chris Pratt), the new trailer gave audiences a better idea of what to expect from Princess Peach (Anya Taylor Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day), and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen).

Though Chris Pratt's casting remains hugely controversial, with many preferring the Mario voices heard in the international trailers, excitement is high for the animated adventure. Especially because of the many references to Mario video games included in the new trailer.

RELATED: 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie Character Posters Highlight Vibrant Animation

'Super Mario Bros. 3'

For those of us who've played a Super Mario Bros. game (and shame on you if you haven't), you'll know the sheer delight of finding an item that allows Mario to perform a new and exciting skill. One of the best items found in Super Mario Bros. 3 is the Tanooki Mario suit, something Mario wears in the new trailer too.

The Tanooki suit gives Mario the ability to fly, and the trailer shows him weaving in and out of the many overgrown mushrooms dotted around the Mushroom Kingdom. The Tanooki suit is sure to play a big role in Mario's fight against Bowser.

'Donkey Kong'

Though they've been allies in video games for many years now, there was once a time when Mario and Donkey Kong were sworn enemies. Donkey Kong was actually the villain of the Donkey Kong video game, in which he kidnapped Princess Peach and hurled barrels at Mario.

RELATED: 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie Cast and Character GuideSeeing them at odds with each other in the trailer and with Mario taking a real beating for good measure, too, brought back memories of the Donkey Kong video game. Especially because the pair are fighting on a red metal girder like the ones seen in the classic video game.

'Donkey Kong Country'

Images via Netflix; Nintendo

While Mario is having the stuffing knocked out of him by Donkey Kong, we see the reactions of several characters. Princess Peach and Toad are disappointed by what they see, but Cranky Kong, who will be voiced by Fred Armisen, enjoys it so much he decides to tuck into a banana.

Cranky Kong was first introduced in Donkey Kong Country; a game series focused on Donkey Kong and his family. For a while, it was even claimed that Cranky Kong was an older version of the titular character, although that is no longer canon.

'Mario Kart'

Mario Kart is one of Nintendo's most popular video game series, yet most fans were hugely surprised when a handful of the iconic karts and motorbikes made an appearance at the end of the trailer. During the brief scene, we see a terrified Mario drive his Kart, followed closely by many of his allies, including Princess Peach and Donkey Kong.

RELATED: 'Super Mario Bros.' New Image Teases Peach’s Castle Ahead of Second TrailerReference to Mario Kart proves that Nintendo and Illumination are going all out with the upcoming movie, making sure to include hints and nods to all of Mario's most popular video games and characters which we think can only be a good thing.

'Super Mario Bros.'

The Super Mario Bros. video game franchise has introduced audiences to some of the most memorable villains and henchmen of gaming history, so it should come as no surprise to see that nearly all these characters have been featured in the movie's marketing campaign thus far.

Bowser has a whole host of minions at his disposal, featuring the likes of Magikoopa, Koopas, Shy Guys, Goomba, Piranha Plants, and even Bob-Ombs, all of whom were introduced in the Super Mario Bros. games. While seeing these characters on the big screen is sure to be a delight, it signals bad news for Mario, who's going to have a tough time stomping on all these villains.

'Super Mario Maker'

Super Mario Bros. began as a platform game, and it seems that The Super Mario Bros. Movie intends to pay homage to the franchise's earliest installments. This is evident in the sequence where Princess Peach appears to be attempting to train Mario by having him take on an obstacle course full of recognizable iconography.

RELATED: 10 Video Game-to-Movie Adaptations That Were Nothing Like the GamesMario isn't quite at his best at this moment and fails at just about every turn, however. He's hit by a fire bar and a Bullet Bill before falling down when a platform he steps on isn't quite as sturdy as he believes it to be. Do better, Mario.

'Yoshi's Island'

There was some concern that Yoshi, Mario's faithful dinosaur friend, wouldn't appear in the film after he failed to make an appearance in the first teaser, but thankfully the second trailer confirmed the beloved character's appearance.

Though the green Yoshi we've all come to know and love was absent from the trailer, a bunch of colorful dinosaurs are seen in a beautiful paradise. This brought immediate comparisons to Yoshi's Island, a side-scrolling platform game set on an island full of the friendly creatures.

'Super Mario 64'

The new trailer offered fans a glimpse at the Centre of the Mushroom Kingdom, Peach's Castle. The beautiful building is a beautiful building fit for a character as iconic as Princess Peach, with a stained glass window plucked seemingly straight out of the beloved game Super Mario 64.

RELATED: 'Super Mario Bros. Movie': 10 Mostly Forgotten Super Mario Appearances In TV & MoviesThe stained glass window makes it clear that the movie's castle is taken from the design of the classic video game, although it's nice to see that Princess Peach seems to be more of a warrior than the damsel in distress she often was in the video games.

'Luigi's Mansion'

Though we were all devastated to learn that Luigi isn't carrying his ghost vacuum on his back but instead just a box of plumbing tools with a plunger sticking out, there have still been plenty of references to the critically-acclaimed game series, Luigi's Mansion.

Luigi's cowardice plays a major role across both trailers. We see him quivering in front of Bowser and sprinting away from a group of Dry Bones' before hiding in a mansion that seems almost as frightening and ghost filled as the mansion from the games. Either way, we love the idea of a spooky Luigi adventure on the big screen.

'Mario Kart'

We simply can't mention the trailer's iconic Mario Kart scene without also drawing attention to the colorful road on which Mario and his friends end up driving across. That's right, Mario and his friends speed down Rainbow Road, arguably the most recognizable track in the history of Mario Kart.

Undoubtedly, Rainbow Road is the best track on Mario Kart in all of its iterations, and it's a joy to see it get the credit it deserves on the big screen. How exactly Mario and his friends stumble upon it is a mystery, but we think they might use it to track down Bowser for the final fight. In this instance, we think Mario said it best. Wahooo.

NEXT: The Messy True Story Behind 1993's 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie