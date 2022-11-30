Yesterday, Nintendo released the full trailer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, revealing how Mario will go from Brooklyn plumber to Mushroom Kingdom hero. There’s a lot to unpack in the trailer, including the presence of the extended Kong family, the Rainbow Road, and a warrior version of Princess Peach. However, as much as fans are excited about Super Mario’s theatrical adventure, some of us are still unconvinced that Chris Pratt is the right person to voice the titular character. Fortunately, many dubbing options are available worldwide for those who speak more than one language.

To be fair, it’s not easy to voice a character like Mario. Since he was only Jumpman in 1981’s Donkey Kong arcade game, Mario has remained mostly silent in every game he shows up. Voice actor Charles Martinet did a fabulous job developing iconic catchphrases such as “It’s a me, Mario” and “Let’s a go,” but a feature film demands more than a few lines. And since Martinet has such an iconic voice, it’s fair to assume few actors could dub Mario and please fans. Even so, there are multiple examples of how to deal with the issue, given that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release in numerous international markets. And since the movie is a family-friendly adventure, each country has assembled its team of voice actors to make a dubbed version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Now that Universal Pictures published The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer in multiple international accounts, we’ve gathered some of the dubbed versions of the footage to see how other countries handled the voice cast of the iconic Mushroom Kingdom characters.

Image via Universal

RELATED: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer Introduces Princess Peach and Donkey Kong

The Super Mario Bros. Movie in Italian

Mario is an Italian plumber from Brooklyn who gets warped into the magical dimension known as the Mushroom Kingdom. That’s why Martinet always dubbed the character with an Italian accent. As such, the Italian dub of The Super Mario Bros. Movie sounds terrific because it sticks closer to the video game tradition.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie in Brazilian Portuguese

The Brazilian Portuguese version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer also sticks with the Italian accent to bring Mario to life. That seems to be the general trend worldwide. Unfortunately, we can’t hear something similar with the U.S. dubbing of the movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie in German

As expected, the German dubbing of The Super Mario Bros. Movie sounds angrier than usual. Curiously, the voice cast decided not to translate the catchphrase “Let’s a go,” with the official German dub repeating the English line.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie in French

The French dub of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has a very subtle Italian accent, making this one closer to the U.S. dub. And contrary to the German version, they translate everything, even the catchphrases.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie in Japanese

While we all know the amazing Mario voice developed by Martinet, Super Mario is a Japanese franchise since Nintendo is based in Japan. Funny enough, their dubbed version sounds close to the German one: angrier and with English catchphrases.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie in Spanish

Despite translating even the catchphrases, the Spanish dub of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the one that sounds most like the hero from the games, after the Italian one, of course. The Spanish team nailed Mario’s Italian accent, making it an interesting choice for U.S. residents since Spanish is so common in the country.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie in Hindi

Mario sounds like he has an Italian accent even in Hindi, which should also be the trend as the U.S. version. Of course, we only get a few lines in the trailer, but it’s disappointing to see many countries finding better solutions.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes out of a warp pipe and into theaters on April 7, 2023.