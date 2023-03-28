It’s hard to believe that gamers are just one week away from the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The animated video game adaptation from Universal, Nintendo, and Illumination is about to set the world a blaze. That has a lot to do with Jack Black’s fire breathing villain Bowser. Now Black has given fans tips on how to perfect their own Bowser voice in a brand new behind-the-scenes video.

The minute-long video sees Black fittingly in a flaming red-hot shirt taking us through the steps of how to become video game’s most iconic villain. In typical Black fashion, the technique is a bit out there. The steps include yawning with your mouth closed to relax your voice while improving your range, and staring at the Bowser character poster for three uninterrupted minutes. Make sure you never blink, or you’re not going to be able to channel the character’s sinister energy correctly. The last necessary step is of course downing a bottle of hot sauce. How else are you supposed to breathe fire?

While some of the Mario voice cast has raised eyebrows, the one everyone can agree on as pitch perfect casting is Black as Bowser. His unpredictable energy is perfect for this devilish king. In this new behind-the-scenes promo you can feel how much fun Black is having with the character and he sure to be one of the many highlights of the film. It’s also just great to hear that this isn’t just going to be Black’s voice in Bowser's body. The actor took the time to craft a uniquely fun and intimidating voice fit for this iconic villain. This isn’t the disappointed dad sounding Bowser that we’ve hilariously heard in games like Super Mario Sunshine. Black gives King Koopa a voice that should make the Mushroom Kingdom tremble.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

What’s Super Mario Bros.' Plot?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will follow Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) as they get sucked into the Mushroom Kingdom for the very first time. The siblings get separated, which leads to Luigi getting captured by Bowser. Mario sets out to save his brother by enlisting the help of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her army as the entire fate of the Mushroom Kingdom hangs in the balance. Peach’s band of rebels include classic Mario characters like Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie warps into theaters everywhere on April 5. The marketing thus far has promised a colorful love letter to both Mario and Nintendo’s rich history. This includes Mario Kart, Super Mario Galaxy, and the 2D platformers that started it all. While fans anxiously wait for Mario’s triumphant return to the big screen you can view Black’s new behind-the-scenes Bowser video down below.