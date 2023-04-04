The countdown to The Super Mario Bros movie has begun and fans are highly anticipating the movie that has a stellar star cast getting into the shoes of some iconic characters. The feature will see Mario traveling through the Mushroom Kingdom with a princess Peach and Toad to find his brother, Luigi, and to save the world from the ruthless fire-breathing Koopa, Bowser. Going by the initial promotional material the movie looks accurate to its source material and so does its cast, but did you ever wonder who’d win in an actual Mario Kart competition?

To answer that question, the studio has released a new clip with Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Seth Rogan, and Charlie Day partaking in a friendly match that was hosted by Keegan-Michael Key. When asked about their gaming skills, it varied from Black being an “active gamer” to Rogan’s “spending most of my high school not making friends and playing the game.” The players chose their own characters for the game, except for Black, who picked Toad and ended up winning.

The Team Behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is based on fan-favorite Nintendo characters and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel. It looks quite close to its source material and features some iconic elements like the Rainbow Road, question mark blocks, and Peach’s castle, among other things. The previously released trailer, images, and comments point in a fresh direction for the well-known plumber with its animation design and world-building. While fans were initially skeptical of the feature, they have warmed up sufficiently as new details are being released.

The movie’s voice cast includes Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Black as big bad Bowser, Key as Toad, Rogan as Donkey Kong, along with Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Khary Payton as the Penguin King. Further, the feature will bring back Mario’s original voice actor Charles Martinet to voice multiple surprise characters in the movie while cast in an undisclosed role is Eric Bauza. With power-packed talents behind and in front of the camera the movie is sure to add another name to good video game adaptions.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released in theaters on April 7. Until then, you can check out the new clip down below.