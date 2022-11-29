2023 is looking to be another stellar year for film. On the animation side of things, this includes the highly anticipated release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment. The Chris Pratt-starring adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom hits theaters next April. Now, ahead of its second trailer, Nintendo has released a new image teasing Princess Peach’s role in the upcoming film.

The image shows the film’s interpretation of Peach’s Castle. Mainly the stained-glass window of Peach that is located in the castle in all of Mario’s past games. However, it looks like the window has been moved from above the front door to behind Peach’s throne. Like with Super Mario Odyssey, a red velvet staircase leads up to the throne. The one thing missing from the image is Peach herself. While we know that the amazing Anya Taylor-Joy is voicing the iconic Princess in the film, the character has been absent from all marketing thus far. That appears to be changing with Super Mario Bros. second trailer, as the message accompanying this new image reads, "The castle awaits." In classic Mario fashion, the castle text is replaced with a fun castle emoji. In another post with the same image, Nintendo of America confirmed that the new trailer would debut in the latest Super Mario Bros. Movie Direct Tuesday, November 29 at 2 p.m. PT on their YouTube channel.

While much of the conversation surrounding this film has been about Pratt voicing Mario, the first trailer which released last month presented a funny, gorgeous, and colorful film that looks like a glowing love letter to gaming's most adored franchise. We got great teases for characters like Jack Black’s Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key’s Toad, and Charlie Day’s Luigi, but expect a lot more pink in this next trailer. You can say a lot about the voice cast of this film, but you can’t say Taylor-Joy wasn’t born to play Peach. She’s so perfect to the point that the actress could play the character in a live-action film.

While Taylor-Joy is more known for her horror ventures in modern classics like The Witch, The Northman, Last Night in Soho, and The Menu, the actress has shown off her brilliant comedy chops in her criminally underrated Emma adaptation. For that reason alone, it’s going to be very exciting to see what kind of energy she brings to the role and what her voice will sound like. We’re most likely going to get more of the film’s story in this trailer, which hopefully won’t entail Bowser kidnapping Peach like in most of the games. Taylor-Joy is just too good to be wasted on that kind of plot.

Whatever the case may be, Taylor-Joy will be joined alongside Pratt, Day, Black, Key, Seth Rogen, and original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet when The Super Mario Bros. Movie lands in theaters on April 7, 2023. Before the new trailer drops, you can view the new Peach-centric image down below along with the previously released teaser.