When it was announced that Chris Pratt, absolutely not the least favourite of the Hollywood Chris's, would voice Mario in an upcoming feature-length animation centring the iconic plumber, confusion reigned. Would he be taking on an Italian accent, a la Jared Leto in House of Gucci? Would he simply use his normal voice, with Mario becoming a part-gruff, part-chummy American, rather than a comically overcooked Italian cliche?

If the December 21, 2022 release date is too long for you to wait to see Pratt in the role, we've got good news for you: someone on the internet (Woe Industries) has made a Super Mario Bros. parody called "Chris Pratt is Mario". It's about as chaotic as you might expect: every action you take as Mario in the game is given a Chris Pratt-related sound effect, from him shouting "jumping jack!" with every jump, to quips from Jurassic World. The game itself is kinda hokey, with questionable collision mapping and unresponsive controls, but hey - if you wanted to play Super Mario Bros., you'd play Super Mario Bros.

In the wake of being announced as the next man to don Mario's red cap, Pratt released a bizarre Instagram video explaining why he'd opted to step into the plumber's shoes. In his (rather deranged) words:

"So when I was a kid I lived in Lake Stevens, Washington, and there was this coin operated laundromat by my house. And it had Super Mario Brothers, the original arcade game. Oh, I loved that game. I never had a quarter, but like, I'd either steal them from the wishing well... that's wild. It just dawned on me right now that the quarter I stole out of the wishing well to play Super Mario Brothers has allowed me to come through to be the voice of Mario. But I clearly stole someone else's wish. So, just waiting for that roll of karma dominoes to come crashing down on me, but as it is now, it's-a me, Mario. That's not the voice, you'll have to wait to hear the voice. But we've been working hard at it, and I'm excited that I'm gonna be the voice of a video game I played as a kid. Pretty cool."

Fortunately, you don't need to steal any wishing well quarters to play as the Chris Pratt-voiced Mario. Maybe someone should email him a link? Joining Pratt in the strangely star-studded ensemble will be Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogan, Keegan-Michael Key, and Charles Martinet.

