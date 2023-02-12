The Super Mario Bros. has launched an official plumbing website ahead of the movie’s release later this year. The website will remind fans of the 90s video games with its color scheme and user interface, your traditional mouse pointer turns into Mario’s glove while surfing. The promotional material for the movie has a lot of Easter eggs and elements picked up from the long-running IP, the website takes things a level ahead.

Upon visiting the website one is greeted by the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing commercial that sees Mario and Luigi fixing all kinds of troubles — and featuring a very familiar tune from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. Their services seem to be available in Brooklyn and Queens. While The official website description of the “family owned and operated” business reads “My little (but taller) brother, Luigi, and I were tired of dealing with spiky bosses, so we jumped at the opportunity to take on Brooklyn’s plumbing problems all by ourselves,” as they aim to “one-up the competition with our expert white-glove service.”

The Super Mario Bros movie is hyping up fandom consistently with various character teases, images, and trailers. The vivid animation style is quite close to its source material as Mario world comes alive with iconic, Rainbow Roads, question mark blocks, and Peach’s castle among other things. Various characters from across the franchise are also set to make a debut with the feature film. The movie based on Nintendo characters is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

Image via Illumination

RELATED: New ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Poster: Princess Peach Leads the Charge on Rainbow Road

While not much is known about the plot of The Super Mario Bros movie, the feature is supposed to follow Mario and Luigi as they navigate the dystopian parallel universe to save a captured princess from Browser and his minions.

The movie’s voice cast includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Khary Payton as the Penguin King. Further, cast in undisclosed roles is Eric Bauza while Mario’s original voice actor Charles Martinet is set to voice multiple surprise characters in the movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released in theaters on April 7. Until then, you can check out the new commercial down below.