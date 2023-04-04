In 1983, two Italian plumbers, whose foes ranged from turtles to crabs to flies, entered the world via arcade; Since then, the world of videos games has never been the same. Just six years later, Mario would make the leap from arcade screens to television screens. The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! first premiered on September 4, 1989. Though only lasting one season, the series consisted of 52 animated stories and 65 live-action stories.

'The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!' Structure

The structure of the show would begin with the live-action storyline. Lou Albano played Mario while Danny Wells played Luigi. The live-action portion of the episode would include guest stars, including celebrities like Magic Johnson and Cyndi Lauper as guests, and takes place in the brothers' basement in Brooklyn. After we're introduced to whatever situation the live-action brothers found themselves in, the show would switch to the animated portion. The animated portion focuses on the adventures and misadventures of Mario, Luigi, Princess Toadstool (Peach), and Toad. Some of the plots for the live-action parts included storylines such as a grifter child or dealing with a "Ratagator." Meanwhile, the animated storylines included episodes about BMX racing and King Koopa (Bowser) trying to marry Princess Toadstool — yes, that really was a storyline. As with much of the franchise, the overly-relied on "damsel in distress" plots are present in the series. Italian food is constantly referred to in the show — "pasta power!" In each episode there was a break from both the live-action and animated storylines to show a clip from The Legend of Zelda series — yep, that happened, too.

Although the show only lasted one season, that season included 52 animated stories and 65 live-action stories, as mentioned earlier. By today's standards, that could have been divided into six seasons. The animated portion ran from Mondays to Thursdays along with the live-action portion. But the live-action portion also had episodes on Fridays, which were added on to The Legend of Zelda series, hence why the live-action portion had more episodes than the animated portion. All together, The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! ran every weekday from its start on September 4,1989, to its final episode on December 1, 1989.

In many ways, like its film live-action successor, Super Mario Bros., which would come in 1993, The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! felt like a departure from its source material. While many elements of the animated portion included familiar characters, some of its stories and characters are completely distant from the video games. An example is the animated episode "Love 'Em and Leave 'Em" where an incensed queen is about to call for the execution of Mario and crew until he slips her a love potion, resulting in her demanding his hand in marriage (don't worry, he gets out of it). Like many kid-centric shows, our protagonists always have the looming threat of death chasing them and narrowly escape it. The stakes are much lower for our live-action heroes, whose concerns range from dealing with exhausting relatives to encountering gorillas that escaped from a zoo...which, now thinking about it, doesn't sound so low stakes. Due to the relatively limited material from the games, production used parodies for many storylines.

The show is both recognizable to fans and yet somehow foreign at the same time. Some of the enemies look similar to those in the videogames, but just may be referred to as something different. The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! features side characters that don't relate to the Mushroom Kingdom at all, an example being a grouchy genie who could be transplanted into another child television program and not exist any differently than she had in The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! It can be inferred that the creators were heavily influenced by other child television programs at the time, having a similar aesthetic and tone to other animated shows of that era. Peach — referred to as "Princess Toadstool" — also has red hair instead of her usual blonde in the series. Toad at the beginning of the series is wearing a red mushroom hat with white spots, though eventually he's depicted wearing a white mushroom hat with red spots as we are normally used to seeing him. And Bowser, though referred to as "King Koopa," likewise has minor differences in the show compared to his usual image, being completely green on his face instead of a mix of colors.

The Production of the Series

DIC Entertainment, an animation company, approached Nintendo with the idea for a series. Initially, Nintendo rejected the offer but was won over with the creativity they saw in DIC. Compared to DIC's tumultuous relationship with Sega when creating the Sonic series, DIC enjoyed its partnership with Nintendo, with DIC executive Robby London saying, "Nintendo was reasonable, professional and good to deal with. Their America office seemed quite capable of speaking definitively on behalf of their Japanese owners, and I don't remember any problematic disputes with Nintendo." And according to London, DIC liked creating a show for Mario Bros because of the franchise's colorful and strange videogames — Italian plumbers are jumping on turtles hellbent on their demise, after all. The creative team was able to incorporate media from different sources because of Mario Bros.' non-heavily-defined lore and flexibility with characters.

Mario and Luigi's ages are ambiguous throughout the videogames, but Lou Albano and Danny Wells were in their late 40s and mid 50s when the show aired, making a further spectacle of how old the franchise sees the brothers to be. In comparison to the 1993 film, John Leguizamo was in his early 30s and Bob Hoskins (Mario) was 50 when Super Mario Bros. was released, which is strange...considering the fact that Mario and Luigi are supposed to be fraternal twins. All of this considered, it's still a mystery of how old exactly does Nintendo intend for the brothers to be.

The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! strived to keep in touch with the music of the moment. The first 41 episodes featured covers of songs popular at the time such as "Bad" by Michael Jackson and "White Wedding" by Billy Idol. Although the show eventually had to edit out the covers due to issues with copyright. It also had "Plumber Rap," which Albano and Wells would perform at the start of each episode.

Unique plots and myriad of different characters make the show a memorable one to watch. As with most cartoons, the animated portion has its funny quirks such as King Koopa demanding that his subjects lick his feet or a Birdo mistaking Toad to be her non-mushroom-hat-wearing, non-humanoid child. The live-action is where the goofy, slapstick humor of the series lies. It's also relevant right now, in a time when drag shows are being demonized as anti-child, because in some of the episodes, Lou Albano and Danny Wells are donning drag, playing versions of Mario and Luigi's women relatives, further proving that forms of drag have been entertaining children for decades.

'Super Mario Bros. Super Show!' Is a Comfort Watch

The series can be great material for comfort watching: it's something we grew up with, the plots are simple, and we know that Mario and crew always come out on top. Even though much of the show is a departure from how we're used to seeing Mario, it can be intriguing to know the franchise has the potential to create such a big universe. And one of the show's greatest assets is the nostalgia it provides for the millions of people who grew up with Mario. Watching an episode can transport someone back to '89, or their idea of what 1989 was like if they weren't alive yet. It can also remind people of their first time playing a Mario game — seeing a rectangular present under a Christmas tree and unwrapping it to find what would become one of your best childhood memories. For many of us, the Mushroom Kingdom was a second home.