In the last 40 years, there arguably hasn’t been a more recognizable brand in the gaming industry than Nintendo and Super Mario. This iconic gaming franchise has given endless fond memories to so many generations over the years. Recently Mario and the Mushroom Kingdom made the leap out of their video game world with their partnership with Lego in 2020. Since that time, they have made sets for Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, but recently they announced the franchise’s main villain Bowser would be receiving his own set this October. To celebrate, Lego announced that a new King-Sized version of The Mighty Bowser would be heading to San Diego Comic Con.

At the Nintendo Booth(#235) you can see this 14 foot villain in all his glory. The build comes at a whopping 662,872 bricks and took an insane 3,290 hours to make. The best part is Bowser will be his fully animated angry self. With the use of a control panel, King Koopa’s arms, head, eyebrows, eyes, and jaw all move. There will be sound effects and music to accompany the villain’s larger-than-life ego as well.

When talking about this King-Sized Bowser Head of Global Marketing at the LEGO Group Federico Bagher said, “Bringing The Mighty Bowser to life in this unique representation was the natural choice and very much in line with what we offer in LEGO Super Mario”. They finished by saying:

“In our theme, we bring together interactivity and brick building. The same can be said of this king-sized version of Bowser, who is as ferocious as he is fun. With its movements and sound effects, this massive build is one of our most interactive to date, and one that we absolutely loved building. We’re excited to share it with everyone at Comic Con this year.”

However, Comic Con is not enough for Bowser as this famous convention will be the first stop on his world domination tour. You can see where he’s headed next on Lego’s website. The Mario series of Lego has been a great addition to this iconic toy brand’s lineup. Like the games they're based on, it really has shown off Lego’s creative side with the various different interactive play-sets. Bowser is just the latest cool addition to this series, and it’s great to see the villain finally take center stage, even if it’s in cute Lego form.

With the Nintendo Switch continuing to sell like hot cakes and the new Super Mario movie coming out next year, Mario mania is stronger than ever. This amazing Lego collaboration is only adding to that. The normal size Lego Mighty Bowser is releasing on October 1, 2022, for $269.99. You can find more information on this upcoming fiery product here, but if you want to see the King-Sized version he will be taking over SDCC from July 21-24 before he takes on the world. To heat up your excitement, you can watch Lego’s announcement video down below.