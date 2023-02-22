Every fan of the game Mario Kart knows one thing: Rainbow Road is a doozy. Now fans can get a look at it in action on a new poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The animated film starring Chris Pratt as Mario Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi Mario has gotten mixed reactions—based on trailers alone—from fans who are looking for the iconic cadence of their favorite Italian plumber. But the closer we get to the release of the film, it's looking better and better with each new bit of information we've gotten about it.

The new poster has the team of Mario, Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. Notably missing from this new poster is Jack Black's Bowser and a character featured prominently in the trailers for the movie. But seeing everyone on Rainbow Road is unlocking a core member for a lot of us who played Mario Kart a lot as kids.

Wanted everyone you were playing with to fail at least one time? Play Rainbow Road. Designed with no rails (meaning you could fall off into space), the road was colorful, bright, and very difficult to win. Getting to have Mario, Luigi, and the crew all race on Rainbow Road in this movie is oddly emotional.

Image via Illumination

The poster was used to announce the next Nintendo Direct that will happy on March 9—just in time for Mario Day (Mar. 10)—and feature the final trailer for the film. So far, we haven't heard all of Mario's iconic lines, but we have seen a bit of what the cast and creatives are doing with these characters we know and love so much and so it will be interesting to see where the movie takes us. At least we know we're going for sure to Rainbow Road!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru). In addition to Pratt, Taylor-Joy, Day, Black, Key, Rogen, and Armisen, the film's cast includes Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes out on April 7, 2023. Let's a-go! You can watch the trailer down below.