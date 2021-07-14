Anyone who's a fan of retro SEGA games might be excited to hear that the classic Super Monkey Ball series is getting a modern-day remaster for PC and consoles with Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. The new release condenses all of the fun of the original three games into one, single title - so if you're a fan of the franchise, you'll get three times the monkey madness with just one purchase.

In order to truly immerse yourself in the monkey mania, you have to protect your precious bananas from the evil clutches of Dr. Bad-Boon. In between all of that action, though, you can take a Bubbly Washing Machine spa day, navigate space colony mazes, and enjoy some lush Jungle Island scenery. In addition to announcing the release date, SEGA also dropped the official Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania trailer.

Image via SEGA

RELATED: The 10 Best Video Game Pets to Keep You Company in the Virtual World

The trailer itself is a jaunty journey through the remastered world of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, showing off the game's platforming elements, complex yet fun level design, and comic book-style animation cutscenes between different areas. This remaster includes all the levels from the previous games, but with new graphics and content, and a new cast of playable characters. Considering the original Super Monkey Ball came out in 2001, this remaster makes these games look better than ever.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is available to pre-order now. The standard edition is $29.99 for PC, $39.99 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch, and the Deluxe Edition is $49.99 on any platform. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania launches on October 5. Check out the official trailer below.

KEEP READING: Atlus Launches Website Teasing 7 New Reveals for 'Persona's 25th Anniversary

Share Share Tweet Email

James Gunn in New ‘The Suicide Squad’ Featurette Says the Movie Is “The Way That I Have Wanted to Shoot Every Movie” Gunn said his goal with 'The Suicide Squad' was to "keep it alive, keep it visceral, and keep it real."

Read Next

Ashley Bubp (123 Articles Published) More From Ashley Bubp