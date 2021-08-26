Gamescom Opening Night Live saw a big turnout for announcements, world premieres. and huge reveals that you would expect at an event like this. However, the biggest news to come out of the event was clearly the reveal that Morgana from Persona 5 will be the newest guest character in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania.

The definitely not-a-cat mascot from the fifth entry in the long-running RPG series will be joining the ever-growing list of characters from SEGA's publishing library to be shrunk down and put into a ball. Beat from Jet Set Radio, Sonic and Tails from Sonic the Hedgehog, and Kazuma Kiryu from the Yakuza series will also be appearing as guest characters in the charming platformer. With Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania being a high-definition remaster of the first three entries in the classic series, it would seem that SEGA is not only using it to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of the Super Monkey Ball franchise but is also using it as the greatest SEGA crossover event this side of a Yakuza arcade.

Image via SEGA

RELATED: Why Forging Relationships Is the Most Important Aspect of 'Persona' Games

Just as the other guest characters will be collecting items appropriate for their series like spray cans for Beat, rings for Sonic and Tails, and Staminan X for Kiryu, Morgana will be collecting chests that anyone who has played Persona 5 would quickly recognize. Unfortunately, the trailer shown at Opening Night Live also confirmed with a bit of text in the corner that both the Morgana voice-over and music that were heard during the trailer will not be included in the DLC. While it would be nice to also get a Persona-themed stage added to the game, it seems that it is not in the cards. Although this is a fun addition, Morgana will not be available at launch and will instead be post-launch DLC. SEGA also confirmed that Morgana is not the last guest character, with “more iconic additions” to be announced at a later date.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania releases on October 5 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, while Morgana will be available on November 5 Watch Morgana's announcement trailer down below.

KEEP READING: 'Silent Hill 3' and 'Silent Hill 4: The Room' Soundtracks Are Releasing on Vinyl

Share Share Tweet Email

'Downton Abbey 2' Reveals Official Title and First Footage at CinemaCon Polish your silverware and pack your bags; the Crawleys are headed overseas.

Read Next