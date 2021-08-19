Sega has released a new trailer for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, revealing a bizzare guest character in Yakuza's Kazuma Kiryu. He is the newest crossover character for the game, which also includes Sonic and Tails from the Sonic the Hedgehog series, and Beat from Jet Grind Radio.

The teaser is short, but we can see how Kiryu looks in chibi form and see him going through various levels through out the game. We can also see that instead of collecting bananas, he will be going collecting Staminan X bottles as he tries to get to the goal. Also confirmed in the teaser's description is that Kazuma will be free and unlockable, just like all of the other guests characters have been.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is a remaster of the first three console games in the series to celebrate its 20th anniversary, which are Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. It will include over 300 stages from across the three games, 12 mini games, customization of both your character and your Super Monkey Ball, a story mode that will feature comic book style story telling, and a chance to challenge your friends to get the top scores. The gameplay remains the same as it was in the previous Super Monkey Ball titles, asking you to navigate a monkey (or human or hedgehog) across a series of increasingly difficult suspended platforms that you must tilt in various angles to prevent them from falling off and edge and reach the goal.

The game will be released on October 5, 2021, and will be available for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC at launch. There will also be an Anniversary Edition of the game available, which includes a collectible sleeve, 10 exclusive cosmetic items, a reversible cover, and a 40-page art book.

You can check out the teaser for Kazuma Kiryu's appearance below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6GBROvYKUGY

