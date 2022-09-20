Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip from Super/Natural, an upcoming Disney+ documentary series from National Geographic. Using advanced camera technology, Super/Natural intends to unveil the secrets of some of the incredible superpowers that animals and plants have, like the ultrasonic communication system used by bats to track food in the darkness. The new series is executive-produced by James Cameron and narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch.

The exclusive clip presents the Mucuna Vine, a plant native to Costa Rica that developed a special relationship with the Long-tongued Bat. Contrary to most plants, the Mucuna bloom at night, revealing its flowers only to the animals that wander in the dark. The flowers of the Mucuna Vine are also shaped in a way that reflects better the ultrasonic clicks of bats, making them easier to find to these nocturnal animals. On top of that, the Mucuna offers more nectar than regular flowers, making it the perfect treat for its winged friend.

The Long-tongued Bat, which feeds on flowers, uses ultrasound to build a mental map of the forest, and since its clicks always get a clear reading of the Mucuna Vine, the plant’s flowers are one of the main targets for the aerial mammal. So, the special shape and blooming conditions of the Mucuna make it easier for bats to get a meal from it. And since the bats rip petals and spread pollen after feeding on the Mucuna’s flowers, they help to pollinate other plants, ensuring both species' survival.

Image via Disney+

Besides explaining the symbiotic relationship between the Mucuna Vine and the Long-tongued Bat, the new clip underlines how beautiful the images captured by National Geographic for Super/Natural. In the clip, we can see the fantastic ballet of the bat’s flight in detail, as high-quality cameras capture every movement from the animal in slow motion. With the help of special effects, we can also understand exactly how the ultrasonic clicks, as the series shows the audience the invisible echo of the bat’s incredible communication system.

Super/Natural comes to Disney+ tomorrow, September 21. Check out the exclusive clip and the series’ synopsis below.