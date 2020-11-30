Universal Studios Japan revealed today that they'll hold the grand opening of the world’s first Super Nintendo World on February 4, 2021. That new date comes after a delay this past summer and a more general Spring 2021 release that was announced this fall. The video game-inspired theme park was envisioned as "bringing to life a highly themed and immersive land featuring Nintendo’s legendary worlds, characters and adventures where guests will be able to play inside their favorite Nintendo games." The newly scheduled grand opening kicks off the park’s year-long 20th Anniversary Celebration. More details and images from the press release follow below:

Super Nintendo World will feature Mario Kart- and Yoshi-themed rides and attractions, as well as restaurants, shops and other experiences, some of which are teased in the above video and "can only be found at Universal Studios Japan. The colorful and interactive area offers a new theme park experience that lets guests immerse themselves in the world by wearing a Power-Up Band, an innovative technology to help bring gameplay to life and allow guests to keep score. Guests with a Power-Up Band can also punch ? Blocks, collect virtual coins and more to bring the experience of playing Super Mario games to the real world." Read on for some sneak peeks at Super Nintendo World, including the world’s first Mario Kart theme park ride, Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge, as well as new images of the land, rides and the interior of Bowser’s Castle.

The world of Nintendo games comes to life! Sneak Peek of Bowser’s Castle Released

Image via Universal Studios Japan

Today, images of one of the icons of the new area, Bowser’s Castle were made public for the first time. The inside of the castle has a mysterious atmosphere with stone walls, spiked fences and heavy iron doors along with a massive stone statue of Bowser at the center of a grand staircase. The powerful scale of the statue makes one feel as if Bowser will suddenly start to move.

Image via Universal Studios Japan

Image via Universal Studios Japan

Image via Universal Studios Japan

Jump into the world of the game in the world’s first Mario Kart theme park ride experience!

Image via Universal Studios Japan

“At the heart of the castle lies the world’s first ever Mario Kart theme park ride based on the Mario Kart series of games, which have sold over 150 Million units. Universal Creative has partnered with Nintendo to bring a real-life racing adventure to Universal Studios Japan with Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge! Guests will put on their headset which takes them through the Mario Kart universe to experience never-ending excitement and thrills,” stated Thomas Geraghty, Sr. Director, Innovation & Global Executive Producer for Mario Kart.

The world's first interactive Mario Kart theme park ride at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will immerse guests into the worlds of Nintendo. Guests will race through the iconic courses of Mario Kart with their favorite Nintendo characters and be transported into the Nintendo worlds where they’re not just playing the game, they’re actually being immersed in the game. They will steer into the Mushroom Kingdom and throw shells as they race to the finish line with Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach! Win or lose, every race is a brand-new, life-sized Mario Kart experience.

Universal Studios Japan has partnered with the Universal Creative team and Nintendo's creative team, including Nintendo Representative Director, Fellow Shigeru Miyamoto to create the world's first interactive Mario Kart theme park ride at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge is brought to life through a powerful story and characters, advanced technology in augmented reality, projection mapping, and screen projection combined with a physical set that recreates iconic environments in fantastic detail, only at Universal Studios Japan.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

Image via Universal Studios Japan

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will make its debut as the first multi-level land at Universal Studios Japan where Peach’s Castle and Bowser’s Castle tower over the area. It will feature Mario Kart and Yoshi-themed rides and attractions, as well as restaurants, shops and other experiences that can only be found at Universal Studios Japan. It also provides guests with an all-new type of “Asobi” play experience where they will jump, punch ? Blocks and collect virtual coins. Guests can purchase a Power-Up Band in the land and sync it to their smartphones to keep track of their score and compete with other park guests. At Key Challenge attractions, guests can collect keys, gather character stamps and more using their entire bodies in dynamic activities throughout the land. Families and friends will unleash their passion to play in the new SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge (Ride)

Image via Universal Studios Japan

The world of Mario Kart and its courses all come to life at the park using state-of- the-art technology! Guests will throw shells and take out opponents to race ahead with Mario and Princess Peach! The all-new, life-sized Mario Kart experience has countless thrills and excitement in the world’s first Mario Kart ride experience.

Ride Information:

Ride Time: Approximately 5 minutes

Capacity: 4 people (per vehicle)

Height Restriction: Must be over 122cm *92cm if accompanied by an adult

Yoshi’s Adventure (Ride)

Image via Universal Studios Japan

Guests will climb atop Yoshi’s back and follow Captain Toad on a treasure hunting adventure! Captain Toad has forgotten his treasure map. Guests need to find the 3 colored eggs that lead the way to the Golden Egg that Captain Toad was seeking. Guests will encounter a spectacular view of the Mushroom Kingdom from Mount Beanpole while having fun on this ride that’s perfect for the whole family.

Ride Information:

Ride Time: Approximately 5 minutes

Capacity: 2 people (per vehicle)

Height Restriction: Must be over 122cm *86cm if accompanied by an adult

Power Up Band Key Challenge: Retrieve the Golden Mushroom that Bowser Jr. has stolen!

Image via Universal Studios Japan

Work your way through the games located throughout the area to collect three keys! Waiting for you is a dramatic boss battle with Bowser Jr. Jump, punch and use your entire body and all your instincts to win.

Recommended Age: 5 years and above

*Purchase of a Power-Up Band required for this experience.

Revolutionary New Generation Theme Park Experience Made Possible by the Power-up Band!

Image via Universal Studios Japan

Download the Universal Studios Japan app to your smartphone and link it with the Power-Up Band available for purchase in the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD area for an all-new way of experiencing the theme park! Collect virtual coins and check your ranking, collect stamps and use the Power-Up Band to experience the world of the games in real life!

Sales Schedule and Locations: Please see official website

Price: all colors ¥3,200 (tax incl.)

Available for purchase at USJ Official Online Ticket Store

*Available for purchase when purchasing any type of Universal Express Pass.

COVID-19 Precaution

Image via Universal Studios Japan

Universal Studios Japan is now operating at restricted capacity and fully implementing strict measures to prevent the spread of infection with the health and safety of its guests and park crew the highest priority. Guests at the park are ensured ample personal space and wait times for popular attractions are comparatively short. (*Wait times for each attraction can be checked in real time using the Universal Studios Japan Official App.) We also request that whenever possible, those planning on visiting the park make use of the online ticket store to ensure a smooth entry at the park entrance. Universal Studios Japan will always strive to provide guests the world’s best entertainment through evolving measures and innovation and special experiences that give guests the energy and vitality for tomorrow.

The health and safety of our guests and team members have been and will continuously be our top priority at Universal Studios Japan and we are taking thorough sanitization enhancement measures in accordance with the “Novel Coronavirus Spread Prevention Guideline for Theme Parks and Amusement Parks'' announced by the central Government and taking advice from health care authorities and medical experts. We will keep providing the guests a thrilling theme park experience where our guests can safely enjoy our entertainment offerings. Please note that exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit.

About Universal Studios Japan

Image via Universal Studios Japan

Universal Studios Japan is wholly owned by Comcast NBCUniversal. Universal Studios Japan located in Osaka, Japan, has succeeded in establishing its position as a prominent entertainment and leisure landmark drawing many guests from distant areas in Japan as well as overseas. "Bringing You the Best of the World" - a theme park where its guests can have the world’s best experiences and create the world’s best memories, Universal Studios Japan offers world-class entertainment such as authentic attractions and shows, based not only on Hollywood blockbusters but also popular entertainment brands, and a variety of seasonal events entertaining its guests to the fullest.

Universal Studios Japan has continued to evolve since its opening and has recently accelerated its growth with the launch of world-class entertainment experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Flying Dinosaur and Minion Park and Despicable Me Minion Mayhem Ride. Super Nintendo World, a new area where you can enjoy entertainment based on world-renowned Nintendo characters and their worlds is scheduled to open on FEBRUARY 4, 2021.

Share Share Tweet Email

Yes, You Should Probably Watch ‘Citizen Kane’ Before Seeing ‘Mank’ David Fincher draws from the visuals and subject matter of Orson Welles’ classic to craft his new movie.