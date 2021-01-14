Exactly a year ago today, Super Nintendo World unveiled their first trailer for the theme park. Then COVID-19 became a thing. That thing caused the park officials to delay its Summer 2020 opening indefinitely, which they announced in June of last year. Then, last fall, a Spring 2021 release date was announced, followed by a February 4, 2021 opening date announcement along with a video and images of the attractions and amentities. Everything looked rosy and ready to go. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is still a thing.

As of today, the park's opening is now delayed again since Osaka Prefecture is currently under a State of Emergency. This puts the February 4th date out of the picture. Other park attractions are also being affected by this change in plans, so be sure to follow along with the Universal Studios' official accounts and pages for the latest information.

Image via Universal Studios Japan

Their statement from the theme park's official page follows below (via Google Translate):

As a result of careful consideration of the current situation from various aspects when issuing the "State of Emergency" to Osaka Prefecture on January 13, the new area "Super Nintendo World" scheduled for February 4 The opening will be postponed after the state of emergency is lifted.

We sincerely apologize to all the guests and stakeholders who are looking forward to the opening. The opening date will be decided and announced after the "state of emergency" is lifted.

* Advertisements with the grand opening of the new area "Super Nintendo World ™" marked as "February 4, 2021" are currently being replaced.

In addition, in operating the park during the issuance of the "state of emergency," we will cooperate with the policies of the government and local governments to limit the number of visitors from January 17 (Sun) to February 7 (Sun).

At the same time, new admission ticket sales during this period will end when the limit is reached.

Annual pass sales, renewals, and same-day upgrades from Studio Pass to various annual passes will also be suspended for the same period. Even during the period, the annual pass "Annual Studio Pass Plus" with credit card function will be automatically renewed, and new applications can be made.

Furthermore, in accordance with the request based on the response policy during the issuance of the "State of Emergency" of Osaka Prefecture, the provision of alcoholic beverages at restaurants and food carts in the park will be changed from 11:00 to 19:00 from Thursday, January 14th.

The crew will work together to operate the park so that guests can enjoy the park with peace of mind. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our guests, but we appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

