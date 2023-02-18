Nintendo fans have an exciting year ahead of them. On top of the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie coming out in April, Super Nintendo World officially opened at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, February 17. However, for anyone looking for another option on the east coast of the United States, it has been confirmed that Super Nintendo World is coming to Universal Studios Orlando sometime in the future.

The official announcement came during Super Nintendo World's grand opening event at Universal Studios Hollywood this past Wednesday. It was a star-studded event with the new voice of Mario, Chris Pratt, even making an appearance. Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Woodbury specifically stated, “Soon, we’re going to add another Super Nintendo World to Universal Orlando Resort.” Woodbury even joked about the new Nintendo park calling it “the worst-kept secret in history.” This news would make it the fourth Nintendo World in various stages of development. The Hollywood location is the second of its Mario loving kind to open. It joins Universal’s Japan park, the largest Nintendo World so far, which opened in early 2021. Along with the Orlando location, a Nintendo World in Singapore is also being planned.

Nintendo World has been a dream come true for any die hard Mario fan. In both opened locations so far, it truly feels like you’re in the Mushroom kingdom. While there’s no official opening date for Nintendo World Orlando yet, when it does open, the park will have the Donkey Kong and Toad expansions day one. Those are currently being worked on for the Japan and Hollywood Parks.

Image via Christina Radish

RELATED: Super Nintendo World Offers a Fully Immersive Experience at Universal Studios Hollywood

Mario’s Legacy

Even if you’re not a gamer, you know the world of Super Mario. This famous plumber and his overalls are as recognizable as the Bat-Symbol or a New York Yankees ball cap. He’s starred in so many classic games in his almost 40-year history like Super Mario World, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. However, that is just the character’s core franchise. He’s also been a tennis, golf, and baseball star in his popular line of Mario sports games while Mario Kart created an entire sub-genre of racing games. The latter of which has a huge presence in Nintendo World with the ride Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

However, the franchise will undoubtedly reach a new-found level of popularity when The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases on April 7, 2023. From all the trailers and posters released so far, like Super Nintendo World, it feels like a vibrant love letter to the franchise. Both the film and Super Nintendo World are the company’s biggest ventures outside the gaming space since the failed live-action Mario Bros. Movie released three decades ago. From the looks of it, Nintendo and Universal’s partnership is paying off in a big way. It feels like they’ve become as tight as brothers Mario and Luigi.

Super Nintendo World is open now in Universal Studios Hollywood, and we're sure to hear more updates about the Orlando park as Mario fans get closer to its own pending opening date. That being said, Orlando’s expected to open in 2025. Until then, you can watch both the latest Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer and Super Nintendo World’s overview trailer down below.