Typically, during a Nintendo Direct, where key figures of the beloved video game company deliver exciting new details about their future, new video games or DLC are announced — like, say, Among Us coming to Switch. Not so with today's Nintendo Direct. Today's Nintendo Direct brought Shigeru Miyamoto — or "Mario's dad," as he perfectly calls himself — from Japan to show off a theme park. But not just any theme park. A theme park that will make any and all Nintendo fans' hearts explode and wildest dreams come true. I'm talking about Super Nintendo World, a Universal Studios park that brings visions of Nintendo to glorious, real, tactile life. And Miyamoto gave us the first video look, and I'm not crying, you're crying (this is a lie, I am crying, and that's okay; you have permission to cry; we must dismantle forms of toxic masculinity in every avenue of life, even write ups of Super Nintendo World).

Miyamoto walks us through several key facets of the park that we've been excited about for some time, including: The chance to be in a real life Mario Kart match! The inside of a green warp pipe for the first time! Princess Peach's castle, with paintings and everything! All kinds of alive-feeling characters interacting in real dang life, including Goombas, Piranha Plants, Thwomps, and friggin' Yoshis! Smartphone-app using ways to hit power blocks! Ways to play lifesize Mario puzzles! A real-life underground level, aka 1-2, where you turn into a Mini-Mario! Gift shops and special Mario-flavored popcorn! Lifesize Mario and Luigis to pose with and try not to hug and kiss! A restaurant ran by a dang Toad! And beautiful Mario music underscoring every step of the way.

Image via Universal Studios Japan

For people who love the immersive pop culture landscapes like Universal Studio's Hogwarts or Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge, Super Nintendo World looks to be a sterling addition to that collection. And for those of you feeling emotion at the idea of seeing all of this in real, tactile life — once it's safe and we're all vaccinated, of course — I encourage you to give in to that inner child, throw a blue shell at that Bowser-esque toxic masculinity, and let's-a go!

Universal Studios Japan's Super Nintendo World opens February 4, 2021, with plans to open versions in Universal Studios Hollywood, Orlando, and Singapore as well. Check out the full, first video look at Super Nintendo World from Shigeru Miyamoto's Nintendo Direct below — start the video around 29:40.

Image via Universal Studios Japan

