It’s finally here! Today, Universal Studios Hollywood has officially unveiled their latest expansion to the theme park, Super Nintendo Land. The land, which was made in a partnership between Nintendo and Universal Creative, is inspired by the iconic Mario characters and video games. The “innovative, immersive, and highly-anticipated themed land” will officially open to the public on February 17, 2023, with treats for video game and amusement park fans alike.

After Super Nintendo World opened last year in Japan, U.S.-based amusement park fans have been waiting for a similar park to open state-side. Park goers will get to enter through a warp pipe and end up in an all-new land expertly designed to recreate the world of Mario. Fans will get to meet their favorite characters, ride a “groundbreaking” new attraction, and so much more.

One of the biggest attractions Universal Studios Hollywood is touting for Super Nintendo World is the signature ride “Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge”. The ride uses “cutting-edge augmented reality” with projection mapping technology to take guests through some fan-favorite courses from the Mario Kart games. Guests will climb into four-seat vehicles and steer through courses to collect coins and beat Team Bowser for the Golden Cup.

Image via Universal Studios Hollywood

The park will also be an interactive experience for guests. will be able to purchase a “Power-Up Band™” to enhance the interactive elements found within Super Nintendo Land. Some of the features it will provide are keeping scores, collecting coins, and providing special interactions with the in-park characters. Super Nintendo Land is full of “real-life gameplay” that will allow guests to live out their Mario dream of hitting blocks. They can also compete in Key Challenges to collect keys from Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant, and Thwomp which will lead to a Boss Battle with Bowser Jr.

But that is just the beginning of what guests can expect when Super Nintendo Land opens on February 17, 2023. Check out the official descriptions of all that has been announced for the park so far, below: