Universal Studios announced today that the Super Nintendo World is coming to the United States. The theme park launched on Universal Studios Japan last year, and features themed attractions inspired by Nintendo’s Super Mario franchise.

Transporting fans to the Mushroom Kingdom, the Super Mario World theme park in Japan gives visitors the chance of stomping Goombas and collecting coins, all the while using Warp Pipes to go from one area of the park to another. Of course, there are also stores where you can grab exclusive Nintendo merchandising and restaurants where you can eat Red Mushroom-shaped caked and Power Star-shaped rice. These experiences will be transposed to Universal Studios Hollywood, which will open a Super Mario World section in 2023.

After multiple delays caused by the pandemics, the Super Mario World opened at Universal Studios Japan to rave reviews and commercial success. That’s not really a surprise, considering Super Mario is one of the most iconic video game franchises in the whole world, being an important part of gaming culture for multiple generations through more than four decades. However, the experience will become even more exciting for Nintendo fans as other franchises get their own sections in the theme park. There’s already a Donkey Kong expansion in the works at Universal Studios Japan for 2024, and if it proves successful, we could also see our favorite family of monkeys crossing the ocean to come to the United States.

Mario first appeared in the arcade game Donkey Kong in 1981, still named “Jumpman” for his incredible leaping abilities. The Italian plumber would get his definitive name in 1983, when the first Mario Bros. game was released. The Super Mario franchise started officially in 1985, when Super Mario Bros. defined many 2D platforming mechanics that are still a staple in the gaming industry. Since then, Super Mario has become a multimillionaire phenomenon, with dozens of games released in every console Nintendo ever released.

While we wait for the opening of the Super Mario World theme park in the U.S., Universal Studios Hollywood is already planning to use its Feature Presentation retail store to sell special merchandising coming straight from the Mushroom Kingdom. Among the fun items fans will be able to grab at the store, there’s a selection of plush characters in various sizes, including Yoshi, Mario, Bowser, and Luigi. The store will be located just inside the theme park’s main entrance. However, while Universal Studios Hollywood says that the Super Mario merchandising will be soon available, there’s no opening date set for the event yet.

