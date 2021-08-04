I recently spoke at length with the president of production at Seven Bucks Productions, Hiram Garcia, and the problem with Seven Bucks is they simply have too many exciting projects in the works. Our conversation touched on a lot of projects, as we spoke at length about the experience of bringing Jungle Cruise to life and how the just-wrapped Black Adam is poised to upend the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe. But there’s plenty more where that came from.

In an effort to as best highlight the exciting updates that Garcia provided, I’ll be doling out the rest of the conversation in pieces over the next few days. And today, I’m happy to share what Garcia told me about the highly anticipated DC animated movie DC’s League of Super-Pets and the star-studded Netflix movie Red Notice, as well as a dash of Dwayne Johnson’s relationship with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

In May 2021, it was announced that Seven Bucks would be producing an animated Super-Pets movie with Johnson voicing Krypto the Superdog alongside Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound – aka Batman’s dog. Jared Stern, whose writing credits range from The Internship to The LEGO Batman Movie, is writing and directing the film, which of course is being distributed by Warner Bros.

As for Red Notice, the original Netflix movie was conjured by filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber, with whom Seven Bucks teamed on Skyscraper, and finds Johnson playing an Interpol agent forced to team up with the world’s greatest art thief (Gal Gadot) and the world’s greatest con artist (Ryan Reynolds). The film was in production when the pandemic hit, and was forced to shut down for months. Garcia told me about the challenges of stopping and starting production, and how Red Notice marks the biggest movie Netflix has ever made thus far.

And finally, as this portion of the conversation followed a lengthy chat about Black Adam, I asked Garcia if Johnson has ever been offered a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while he confirmed nothing serious ever happened, Johnson and Feige have a great relationship and mutual admiration for one another, while adding that Black Adam has been a passion project of theirs for years.

You can check out this portion of the conversation below, and look for more in the coming days.

DC League of Super-Pets sounds so fun. What can you tease about that?

GARCIA: It’s a lot of fun. As a Superman fan and a huge dog lover, having the ability to tell the story of Krypto and Superman is a dream come true! It’s such a charming story and then in addition we get to introduce the league of Super-Pets and all those wonderful characters. We have such an amazing cast of actors, and anytime you can get Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart together doing what they do, you know it's going to be a big, fun ride for audiences. This is such a huge project that we’ve been working on for a while so we were thrilled when we finally made the announcement. [Seven Bucks co-founder and co-owner] Dany [Garcia], Dwayne and I have always been big DC fans at heart, so to be able to play in this space and tell these stories, based on these beloved characters, is truly an honor. I think fans are going to be very happy with what we've been cooking up. That is set to come out next year in May.

I know Dwayne is one of the most in-demand actors working today. Black Adam took a while to finally roll cameras on. In that interim, were you guys ever contacted by Marvel about any possibilities with him working over there?

GARCIA: DJ and Kevin [Feige] have a great relationship and we've flirted around a few ideas before, but nothing serious. There’s a mutual admiration for what we each have been doing and what Kevin has built over there is truly incredible. Ultimately though for us, we’ve always been very committed to what we wanted to build with Black Adam. Black Adam was the character we wanted to bring to life and who we felt DJ was destined to play. Once we set our sites on this character over a decade ago it was hard to imagine DJ plaging anyone else.

Another one you guys have in the can is Red Notice, which I'm super excited for. What can you tease about that one?

GARCIA: Red Notice is such a fun film! It’s the biggest movie Netflix has ever done and they were incredible partners making sure we had everything we needed to finish the movie in the middle of a pandemic. Despite all those challenges, we’re so happy with how Red Notice turned out. These three actors are so incredible together. Gal (Gadot), Ryan (Reynolds) and DJ have such amazing chemistry and look awesome together. You just can't get enough of them. Plus the film has a fun throwback vibe to it, with DJ being an FBI profiler chasing after the most wanted art thieves in the world. It's truly a big globe-trotting adventure and the kind of movie that delivers on the fun escapism that I think the world could use more of right now. We’re very proud of the movie, and excited for it to release on November 12th around the world. In essence, you're seeing Black Adam, Deadpool and Wonder Woman in another version on screen. Who doesn't want to see that?

