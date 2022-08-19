The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-growing and constantly introducing new characters, some of which are completely original such as Layla from Moon Knight, or Darcy from Thor. Naturally, though, the majority are directly from the Marvel Comics, whose introductions are either pleasant surprises or long-awaited fan favorites. When it comes to the latter, often this is because one character shows up on the screen, and fans imagine others from the comics teaming up with them.

Since the most recent MCU announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, many fans are theorizing about super-groups like The Young Avengers, The X-Men, and the recently confirmed Thunderbolts. However, some of the coolest collaborations aren’t these big, epic team-ups, and instead, prove that sometimes it just takes two.

What Does Being Worthy Even Mean?

Introduced in 1983 in issue number 337 of Thor Vol.1, Beta Ray Bill is the chosen champion and protector of his people, the Korbinites. Being both an alien and a cyborg, Bill is the host of a variety of abilities, the most interesting of which is that he is one of the few beings worthy of the mighty hammer, Mjolnir. After becoming friends with the Asgardians, Bill takes on the likeness of Thor and goes on to fight alongside him many times.

While he hasn’t been officially introduced in the MCU yet, one of the enormous, carved faces seen on the outside of Hulk’s tower in Thor: Ragnarok shares an uncanny resemblance to Beta Ray Bill. Not only that but the weapon that Bill is gifted by the Asgardians is none other than Stormbreaker, Thor’s current weapon in the MCU.

Way of the Spider

Shang-Chi and Spider-Man are no strangers to fighting on the same team. However, on one occasion in the comics, during the Spider-Island event, the webhead found himself without his spider-sense. At Madame Web’s suggestion, Spider-Man sought out training from Shang-Chi to make up for it. Together, the two of them developed a personalized martial art called the Way of the Spider.

In the MCU, two of them have yet to meet, although it’s still early since there has only been one Shang-Chi movie. When they do eventually meet up, it will no doubt be exciting to see two of the coolest characters, and not to mention most talented actors, on-screen together. It might even be closer than expected, as Sony is set to introduce Madame Web in 2023.

Same Names, Different Faces

With his first full appearance in Captain America: Sam Wilson Vol. 1 #6, Joaquin Torres became the new Falcon. As the series title suggests, this was shortly after the original Falcon, Sam Wilson, became Captain America. With the new Falcon as his ally, they would turn out to be just as natural of partners as the original duo.

Technically, these two have already met in the MCU, with Joaquin Torres being introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, they have yet to truly team up at their full potential. It probably isn’t too far away though, since Sam Wilson has already become Captain America in the MCU.

The King and Queen

In the comics, Black Panther is mostly allied to the Avengers, while Storm is allied to the X-Men. Despite this, they actually met long before either became their super-personas, when they saved each other from kidnapers. Their would eventually get married and fight together many times, even if they would later separate.

Until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes out, Black Panther’s fate in the MCU is unclear due to the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. However, with the film's many characters who could potentially take up the Black Panther mantle, and the expected entry of the X-Men in the MCU, this team-up may not be that far away.

A Little Misunderstanding

When Maya Lopez, A.K.A. Echo, was a child, her father was killed by Wilson Fisk. Fisk then took her in and trained her to work for him. Later, Fisk convinced Echo that Daredevil had murdered her father in an attempt to get her to kill him. After they fought and eventually cleared up the whole mess, they became strong allies, and Echo repaid Fisk with a bullet to the face.

If that backstory sounds familiar, it’s because it was adapted in the MCU’s Hawkeye series, with the role of Daredevil being replaced by Hawkeye. Still, with Daredevil set to join a number of series, including Echo in 2023, the two should be able to skip the part where she tries to kill him, and team up.

The Enemy of My Enemy

Venom is a prominent member of Spider-Man’s Rogues Gallery, so it may be difficult to imagine them working together. However, it’s not unheard of, but it’s usually only to fight an enemy that threatens them both. For instance, when Venom’s murderous offspring, Carnage, began wreaking havoc across the city, Venom and Spider-Man had no choice but to team up and stop him.

This team-up actually almost happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home. During the Statue of Liberty fight, there were plans to have Tom Hardy’s Venom join the fight, but his appearance was unfortunately cut. There is still hope for them to meet up soon though, as Venom did leave a piece of its symbiote behind when he was sent back to his universe. Plus, who knows what will happen in Sony's Spider-Verse?

From America to Atlantis

While it may seem like an odd duo, Captain America and Namor the Sub-Mariner have actually teamed up more than a few times in the comics. They first met during WWII, when Captain America was a part of a group called the Invaders. Namor would join the team as well, and together they took on villainous groups like the Thule Society.

As it turns out, Namor is due to show up later this year in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although Steve Rogers has retired and there has been no mention of him meeting Namor in the past, the new Captain America, Sam Wilson, might team up with him in the future. If so, it will be interesting to see how their different personalities will interact.

Gods, Gods, Gods!

Going all the way back to the 1960s, when Thor’s comics were called Journey Into Mystery, the God of Thunder and Hercules have seemed to always be at odds. In their first issue together, the two met and immediately started fighting. Although they would have many more battles, the Gods would actually grow to have a close bond, albeit one of rivalry.

Thanks to Thor: Love and Thunder, various Gods from many other mythologies were introduced, including Zeus. Of course, it wasn’t until the post-credits scene that we saw Brett Goldstein’s Hercules for the first time. Since he vowed to take revenge on Thor for attacking his father, it’s likely we’ll see their first on-screen showdown sooner than later.

The Marvels of Marvel

Making her first comic appearance in 2014, Kamala Khan became a super-hero inspired by her idol Captain Marvel, A.K.A. Carol Danvers. After taking on the title of Ms. Marvel, Kamala would eventually meet Carol Danvers, teaming up with her to save Kamala’s brother. Captain Marvel then became Kamala’s mentor figure, and they became very close, at least until the second Civil War event.

Carol Danvers has already been a large part of the MCU for a while, having aided in the battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Additionally, thanks to her own show Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan has made her debut. Not only that, but the series’ post-credit scene set up the upcoming movie The Marvels, where the two will no doubt be working together.

Spider-Pool

Since they are arguably the two most popular Marvel characters, teaming Spider-Man and Deadpool up together is a no-brainer. Their senses of humor complement each other, their costumes are extremely similar, and of course, their very shippable. Since their first official meeting in issue Cable & Deadpool #24, they’ve had their up and downs, but the two have become an iconic duo.

Following Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is finally coming into his own as a super-hero. Plus, although Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did not feature the Merc with a Mouth as many fans expected, Deadpool 3 on the horizon. With Spider-Man expected to be a major player in the coming Multiverse Saga, fans shouldn’t have to wait too long for their bromance to become official.

