It’s finally time to get Super Pumped, because Showtime has set a release date for their new upcoming show. The anthology series is set to chronicle the lives of wealthy entrepreneurs and their creations that changed the course of modern history, and the first season will center around Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Season 1, dubbed Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber will kick off on February 27, 2022. The “battle” in the title indicates that the series will tackle both the good and the bad aspects that the ride-sharing app has caused in the financial market and in society as a whole, as well as the internal conflicts that Uber has had to deal with throughout the course of its existence.

Aside from Gordon-Levitt as Kalanick, Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber also features Uma Thurman as Ariana Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post and CEO of Thrive Global, Hank Azaria as Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Kyle Chandler as Uber co-founder Bill Gurley. Additional cast includes Elisabeth Shue, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, Virginia Kull, Amanda Brooks, Annie Chang, Erinn Ruth, Mishka Thébaud, Babak Tafti, Darren Pettie, Noah Weisberg, Mark Gessner, Kerry Bishé, and Joel Kelley Dauten.

Image via Showtime

RELATED: ‘The First Lady’ Showtime Series Reveals Viola Davis as Michelle Obama

The first season of the anthology series is based on the best-selling book of the same name by author Mike Isaac. Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber will be helmed by showrunners Brian Koppelman (Billions), Beth Shacter (Soundtrack), and David Levien (Ocean’s Thirteen).

Showtime premieres Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber on February 27, 2022. You can read the official synopsis below:

SUPER PUMPED tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. Pivoting on Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt) and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Gurley (Chandler), the SHOWTIME series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

New 'The Batman' Synopsis Teases a Trip Into the Heart of Gotham’s Underworld The new look into the plot teases that the film is more complex than The Riddler vs. Batman.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email