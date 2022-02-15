It’s safe to say that Showtime is pumped about one of its upcoming projects. Ahead of its Season 1 premiere, the anthology series Super Pumped has already been renewed for a second season. The freshman season, subtitled The Battle for Uber, is set to cover the creation and development of the rideshare app that revolutionized urban life in countless cities across the world, while Season 2 is dubbed Super Pumped: Sheryl & Mark, and will dive into Facebook's transition from groundbreaking startup to the powerhouse brand it has become.

Based on the book by Mike Isaac, Season 2's focus will be on the business relationship between Sheryl Sandberg – the first woman to integrate the board of directors from Facebook – and Mark Zuckerberg, both of whom set out to change the world through social media and a managed to achieve it in positive and negative ways.

With the announcement also comes the question: who will play Zuckerberg this time? Back in 2010, Jesse Eisenberg embodied the Facebook creator for David Fincher’s The Social Network, with a performance that earned the actor his first – and only – Academy Award nomination. No casting for the second season of the anthology series has been announced by Showtime thus far.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Star Trek 4' to Begin Production in Late 2022 with Original Cast Set to Return

Season 1 of Super Pumped features Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, Uma Thurman as The Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, Hank Azaria as Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Kyle Chandler as Uber co-founder Bill Gurley. The cast also features Elisabeth Shue, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, Virginia Kull, Amanda Brooks, Annie Chang, Erinn Ruth, Mishka Thébaud, Babak Tafti, Darren Pettie, Noah Weisberg, Mark Gessner, Kerry Bishé, and Joe Kelley Dauten.

Super Pumped is created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, a duo of showrunners that has previously created another hit for Showtime: the long-running drama series Billions, which was just renewed for Season 7.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber premieres on Showtime on February 27. No release date has yet been announced for Super Pumped Season 2.

New ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Movie and Three Spinoff Films Announced at Paramount But do they get Paramount+ under the sea?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email