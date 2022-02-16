With the premiere of Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber racing towards us at record speeds, it looks like the marketing team is giving one more push to make sure we are buckled in. Deadline reports that legendary director Quentin Tarantino has been tapped to narrate the show’s first season, just days after it was announced that the anthology series will be renewed for a second season.

What will eventually unfold as an anthology series, the first season of Super Pumped will follow the rise of Uber on its way to the top, and the CEO who couldn’t quite keep it all together. Pulling its story from Mike Isaac’s chart topping book of the same name, the series will focus on the inner and outer goings-on behind the rideshare’s young entrepreneur, Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Stuck in his ways with a ruthless attitude towards achieving what he wants, Kalanick ruffled countless feathers on his way to the top, so much so that he was ultimately removed from his place of power at the hands of those on his board.

Starring alongside Gordon-Levitt in the first installment of the series will be Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman, the latter of whom has worked with the newly announced Tarantino on countless projects from Pulp Fiction to (part of) the Kill Bill franchise. The series will also feature Babak Tafti, Mousa Hussein Kraish, and Elizabeth Shue.

'Super Pumped' Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime Ahead of Season 1 Premiere

Created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who also brought us Billions, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber promises to be just as over the top with well-thought dialogue and plot progression. Teaming up to write, executive produce, and showrun the project alongside Koppelman and Levien is Beth Schacter. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff, and Allyce Ozarsk also executive produce, with original author Isaac serving as co-executive producer.

Acknowledged around the world for his talent in film, Tarantino is one of the biggest names in the biz. So far, he has taken home two Oscar awards on top of several Oscar nominations, three Golden Globes Awards, three Critics’ Choice Awards, two BAFTA Awards, and countless other accolades. Known mostly for his work behind the camera as a director, with some appearances in front of the lens, Tarantino’s voice has also been featured in a handful of his own pieces, including Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood and The Hateful Eight.

Tossing Tarantino’s name into the ring during the eleventh hour is a genius move on production’s side. As if the first season of the new series didn’t have enough star power backing it, this will definitely drive up subscriptions to Showtime in a major way. Be sure to grab yours before Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber hits the network on February 27.

'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber' Trailer Reveals Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the CEO of the Revolutionary App

