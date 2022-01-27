Showtime released the trailer for Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, the first season of its new anthology series about the business deals that changed the world forever, for better or worse. The first season stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Uber’s CEO, Travis Kalanick.

The trailer presents us to Kalanick, a visionary with a lot of ambition who’s willing to do whatever it takes to build his company. That means getting involved with some of the more prominent players of the U.S. financial market, such as The Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington (Uma Thurman), who would become the first female to join the famous app board of directors. The trailer also shows how Kalanick looked for Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler) to get the funding he needed to start Uber, which led to the two becoming co-founders of one of the most popular apps in the world.

The Battle for Uber will also deal with the internal struggles that shook the company to its core. As the trailer shows, Uber’s success inflated Kalanick’s ego to the point where he didn’t care about legality to put in check everyone he worked with. On the other hand, the trailer teases how Kalanick felt constantly threatened to be kicked out of the company he helped create, which only escalated his erratic behavior. So, instead of just praising Uber’s innovation, Showtime’s new series promises to explore the worst things that happen behind the doors of a big company, far away from the public’s eye.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is based on the best-selling book of the same name by author Mike Isaac. The show is helmed by showrunners Brian Koppelman (Billions), Beth Shacter (Soundtrack), and David Levien (Ocean’s Thirteen). Thanks to the anthology format, The Battle for Uber’s success can lead Showtime to develop new seasons focused on other chaotic Silicon Valley stories.

The Battle for Uber also stars Hank Azaria as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Elisabeth Shue, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, Virginia Kull, Amanda Brooks, Annie Chang, Erinn Ruth, Mishka Thébaud, Babak Tafti, Darren Pettie, Noah Weisberg, Mark Gessner, Kerry Bishé, and Joel Kelley Dauten.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber premiere on Showtime on Sunday, February 27th at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Check the new trailer below.

Here’s Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber official synopsis:

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. Pivoting on Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt) and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Gurley (Chandler), the Showtime series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

